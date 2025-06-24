Gates Foundation to Commit $1.6 Billion for Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance

The Gates Foundation reportedly said on Tuesday that it will commit $1.6 billion to support Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which seeks to provide poor children around the world with vaccines.

Microsoft cofounder and friend of Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Gates, is claiming the number of kids dying around the world will likely go up this year due to U.S. funding cuts to foreign aid, according to a report by Reuters.

Therefore, the Gates Foundation is committing $1.6 billion over the next five years to support Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, “a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate more than half the world’s children against some of the world’s deadliest diseases,” the organization’s website states.

The vaccine alliance is reportedly aiming to raise $9 billion from 2026 to 2030 at an upcoming event, hosted by the European Union and the Gates Foundation, in Brussels on Wednesday.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance CEO Sania Nishtar, meanwhile, is claiming that the loss of U.S. taxpayer funding could result in around 1.2 million additional deaths over the next five years.

Earlier this month, Gates announced that the bulk of his $200 billion philanthropic pledge will be directed toward addressing challenges in Africa over the next 20 years.

Last month, the Microsoft cofounder claimed that Tesla CEO Elon Musk will be responsible for “killing the world’s poorest children” through his work leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), tasked with rooting out wasteful government spending.

Gates, who claims to be concerned about “global health,” continued his fearmongering in an interview with Reuters, where he claimed “the last 25 years” — which notably included the Chinese coronavirus pandemic — have “been miraculous.”

The next “four years” or “six years” will involve “funding cuts from a number of countries, including the U.S.,” the tech billionaire insisted.

Gates continued scaremongering, adding, “And the number of deaths will start going up for the first time — they went down from around ten million to less than five million, and now, you know, it’s going to be millions of more deaths because of the resources.”

“If you zoom out, though, and look at the next 20 years, I think governments will come back to caring about children surviving,” Gates claimed.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.