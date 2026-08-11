WATCH — New York: Trucker’s Big Rig Smashes into Highway Overpass and Tips Over

A tractor-trailer smacked into a highway overpass and flipped on its side Monday afternoon in New York, causing a dangerous situation for other drivers on the roadway.

The incident happened on the busy I-87 where the state’s Thruway passes through South Nyack, the New York Post reported.

Video footage captured by another vehicle’s dashboard camera showed the tractor-trailer in the middle lane when it approached the overpass. The trailer’s brake lights flipped on, but it was too late and the top of the vehicle hit the overpass, scraping all the way underneath it before falling on its side and screeching to a halt:

Debris scatted all over the roadway as other drivers slowed down and moved into the left-hand lane to avoid the flipped trailer.

According to New York State Police, the rig’s driver, identified as 50-year-old Pernell Harris, was not hurt in the crash.

“Police said the truck hit a parked car that was on the side of the road. The driver of that car was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities,” WPIX reported Tuesday. “The truck driver was ticketed for an over-height vehicle. The truck is registered to Eastern Express, Inc., of Indiana, police said.”

The incident caused some issues for traffic as first responders were called to the scene, and officials are still investigating what happened, according to News 12.

A wider view of the video showed the car that was hit as it was parked on the far right-hand side of the roadway:

The crash happened after another incident when a rogue tire was seen bouncing down a highway in Philadelphia before crashing into the front of an SUV, causing traffic to slow down, per Breitbart News.

“Video footage showed the tire rolling down a median before launching into the front of a black SUV. The vehicle’s front end was smashed, and it was unclear where the tire went after hitting the SUV,” according to the outlet.