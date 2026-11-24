W.H.O. chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus visited Cuba this week, pledging money to the corrupt communist regime.

The Cuban healthcare system has been barely functional for decades as a result of the regime’s incompetence and corruption, but it blames the United States for its woes.

Cuba’s healthcare system has worsened after Venezuela stopped sending the regime free or inexpensive oil, which exposed the desperate state of the country’s failed power grid.

Outgoing World Health Organization (W.H.O.) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced on Tuesday that his U.N. agency would invest $2 million into Cuba’s national vaccination program, in addition to other aid to help the Communist Party regime there.

Tedros has been in Cuba since Sunday, meeting with some of the nation’s most powerful communist officials. He reportedly held a meeting on Monday with the nation’s figurehead “president,” Miguel Díaz-Canel, but no reports indicate that he has been given access to the true ruler of the island, dictator Raúl Castro.

In addition to political meetings, Tedros toured a pediatric hospital and reportedly met with individuals in Cuba’s “biomedical technology” industry, which the Communist Party uses to promote itself internationally while offering Cuban citizens one of the worst-equipped and least functional healthcare systems in the world.

In the conversations with Tedros, as documented by the Cuban regime newspaper Granma, Communist Party officials insisted that the decrepit state of the public health system was not the product of over half century of communist rule but, rather of the “embargo,” a term for the limited restrictions the American government maintains on economic activity with Cuba. The regime officials failed to mention that the “embargo” includes expansive exceptions for all humanitarian, but especially medical, aid from America to Cuba. In July, the State Department announced that the administration of President Donald Trump had set apart $100 million in humanitarian aid for the island.

The U.S. aid, Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained at the time, would be distributed through the Catholic Church to ensure that the Castro family dynasty did not steal the supplies and attempt to profit from them, as they typically do with remittances and other support. The W.H.O. did not indicate in its announcement of its aid that it would use any similar system to prevent Communist Party theft.

“World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced US$2 million to help strengthen Cuba’s national immunization activities and provided essential medical equipment to health facilities,” a press release from the United Nations agency explained. “WHO’s new funding will support Cuban health sector priorities, with a focus on the National Immunization Program, especially vaccination for children and adults.”

The press release bizarrely applauded Cuba’s regime for the disastrous state of the country’s health care, for which the Castro family is directly responsible. Tedros described his visit as intended to help “protect” the regime’s “achievements” in the medical field.

“Cuba’s hard-won public health achievements must be protected,” Tedros was quoted as saying. “WHO/PAHO’s provision of essential vaccines is the latest demonstration of our commitment to support Cuba through significant health challenges and help maintain access to essential health services.”

PAHO stands for the Pan-American Health Organization, the W.H.O.’s regional arm. Tedros’s statements omitted any condemnation of the Castro regime and, particularly, any mention of Cuba’s longstanding slave doctor program, in which it sells health workers to partner countries to fund the regime, paying little more than a negligible stipend to its victims, the doctors is sends abroad, and banning them from returning home for eight years if they defect from the program. A group of defecting slave doctors have implicated PAHO in the scheme, citing a document showing that PAHO was a participant in an agreement between Cuba and the government of Brazil for the purchase of medical slaves between 2013 and 2018, under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

In comments published by Granma, Tedros, far from condemning the human rights atrocities of the nation he was visiting, “recalled that the Cuban sanitary system had a long history, is based on primary health care, offers universal coverage, and helps train professionals for dozens of countries.”

He also reportedly demanded an end to “embargo” sanctions that limit Cuba’s access to oil from the free world. For decades, the Communist Party depended on free or heavily discounted oil supplies from the allied socialist regime in Venezuela. Following the arrest of dictator Nicolás Maduro, the still-standing chavista regime cut Cuba off from the free supplies and oil-rich friendly nations such as Russia have refused to fill the void. Tedros blamed the United States for Russia, China, Brazil, and other oil-producing pro-Cuba countries not helping Cuba through its shortages.

The oil shortages have hit Cuba especially hard because the Communist Party largely failed to maintain the country’s power grid. For years, rather than addressing routine electric maintenance, the Party elite grew to rely on private electric generators that use gasoline, leaving the vast majority of the country to contend with years of regular blackouts. With the Venezuelan supply cut off, the regime elite now had to live off of their own power grid, triggering Cuba’s ongoing tirades against America.

“The reason you are forced to survive 22 hours a day without electricity is not due to an oil ‘blockade’ by the U.S.,” Secretary Rubio explained in an address to the Cuban people in May. “As you know, better than anyone, you have been suffering from blackouts for years. The real reason you don’t have electricity, fuel or food is because those who control your country have plundered billions of dollars, but nothing has been used to help the people.”

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