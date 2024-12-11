NY Times: Biden’s Migration Wave Is ‘The Largest in U.S. History’

“The immigration surge of the past few years has been the largest in U.S. history,” the New York Times admitted five weeks after the nation’s voters rejected the Democrats’ wealth-shifting migration policy.

‘Total net migration during the Biden administration is likely to exceed eight million people,” including legal and illegal migrants, said the report by David Leonhardt, “a senior writer … who runs The Morning, our flagship daily newsletter.”

He wrote:

That’s a faster pace of arrivals than during any other period on record, including the peak years of Ellis Island traffic, when millions of Europeans came to the United States. Even after taking into account today’s larger U.S. population, the recent surge is the most rapid since at least 1850.

The article may help Democrats recognize and admit why they lost the 2024 election. But so far, Democrats are refusing to follow the money in migration politics.

The record-breaking inflow has been tracked by Breitbart News but will come as a shock to the upper-income readers of the New York Times‘ establishment website.

For many years, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and similar outlets have refused to admit the policy, the scale, or the economic impact of migration on ordinary Americans.

Instead, establishment journalists have described the huge, wealth-shifting inflow as “thousands” of migrants. Those skewed reports in the media have minimized the voters’ recognition of the inflow’s scale and impact.

The media’s refusal to count and describe the inflow has also hidden the resulting shift of vast wealth from ordinary young Americans to older and wealthier stock investors.

The media’s refusal to follow the money in migration has also allowed them to pretend that the government-directed flood of immigrants is an uncontrollable event or an unexpected humanitarian crisis. The refusal is mostly driven by pro-migration editors and their ability to hire pro-migration reporters.

In reality, the federal government deliberately launched the migration inflow in 1965 as an economic policy that was hidden under the Cold War’s narrative about Americans’ homeland being a “Nation of Immigrants.”

The bipartisan 1965 decision reversed the 1925 migration cutbacks that had shifted wealth to ordinary Americans and helped produce generations of productivity-boosting technologies.

Democratic president Lyndon Johnson opened the doors in 1965. Republican President George H. Bush doubled the inflow of 1990, and President Joe Biden’s border chief — progressive zealot Alejandro Mayorkas — doubled it again in 2021 in cooperation with West Coast consumer-economy investors.

The practical result of Biden’s Extraction Migration policy has been lower wages, higher housing costs, higher interest rates, lower productivity, and greater civic chaos for 330 million Americans.

To his credit, Leonhardt quietly recognizes how migration has moved wealth from ordinary families to older investors. He wrote:

Bernard Yaros Jr., a lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, a research firm, described the recent increases as “something that we really haven’t seen in recent memory.” Mr. Yaros said that they had “helped cool wage growth.”

Donald Trump recognized the elite-imposed policy and criticized it to win elections in 2016 and 2024.

Biden’s unpopular policy is “flooding America’s labor pool with millions of low-wage illegal migrants who are directly attacking the wages and opportunities of hard-working Americans,” said a May 2024 statement from Donald Trump’s campaign.

Extraction Migration

Since at least 1990, the federal government has quietly adopted a policy of Extraction Migration to grow the consumer economy after Congress voted to help investors move the high-wage manufacturing sector to lower-wage countries.

The migration policy extracts vast amounts of human resources from needy countries. The additional workers, white-collar graduates, consumers, and renters push up stock values by shrinking Americans’ wages, subsidizing low-productivity companies, boosting rents, and spiking real estate prices.

The little-recognized economic policy has loosened the economic and civic feedback signals that animate a stable economy and democracy.

It has pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors, reduced Americans’ productivity and political clout, slowed high-tech innovation, shrunk trade, crippled civic solidarity, and incentivized government officials and progressives to ignore the rising death rate of discarded, low-status Americans.

The secretive economic policy also sucks jobs and wealth from heartland states by subsidizing coastal investors and government agencies with a flood of low-wage workers, high-occupancy renters, and government-aided consumers. Similar policies have damaged citizens and economies in Canada and the United Kingdom. — CHINA

The colonialism-like policy has also damaged small nations and has killed hundreds of Americans and thousands of migrants, including many on the taxpayer-funded jungle trail through the Darien Gap in Panama.