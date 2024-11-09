Joe Biden’s Illegal Migrant Inflow to Hit 9 Million by January

President Joe Biden’s border deputies will have admitted roughly nine million inadmissible migrants at the southern border by President Trump’s Inauguration Day, according to data quietly released just before the November 5 election.

The agency data shows that Biden’s pro-migration chief, Alejandro Mayorkas, registered 10.5 million illegal migrants at the border from January 2021 to June 2024.

Out of that total, he blocked only 2.5 million migrants under the Title 42 epidemic rules, which he lifted in mid-2023.

He also “returned” home or “removed” just 1.9 million of the 10.5 million migrants.

He then released almost 5.9 million migrants into the United States to take Americans’ housing, jobs, and school slots, the federal data states.

The Cuban-born, pro-migration border chief also stood by as roughly 2.2 million additional “gotaway” migrants sneaked past the border wall. He refused to complete or sufficiently patrol the incomplete wall.

From July to October, an additional 600,000 migrants arrived, and roughly 400,000 were allowed through the border.

From early November to Trump’s Inauguration Day, January 20, 2025, Mayorkas will have admitted another 300,000 migrants at current rates, with very little resistance from Biden’s deputies.

That final flood will bring his inflow to almost nine million inadmissible southern migrants.

But Mayorkas’s southern inflow was in addition to the massive legal inflow of roughly three million legal migrants.

Biden also welcomed at least 1.5 million Indian and Chinese white-collar visa workers during Biden’s four years. The visa workers shrink Americans’ white-collar salaries, displace Americans from Fortune 500 careers and management, and allow C-Suite executives to disregard professionals‘ expertise in product innovation, service quality, technological security, and business reliability.

So Mayorkas’s flood of roughly 15 million illegal, quasi-legal, legal, and temporary migrants adds up to roughly one new migrant for every American birth.

His migrant wave was a massive giveaway to investors, who gained roughly $20 in the stock market for every $1 in profit from the resulting lower wages, additional purchases, and higher rents. The profits help to fund an Astroturf Empire of advocacy groups that keep editors from following the money in migration.

But his tsunami also washed away Americans’ wages and salaries before they voted in the November election.

“Revised labor productivity and cost data now show real (inflation-adjusted) compensation fell 0.2% last year,” a November 7 tweet from economist E.J. Antoni said. “Since ’20, real hourly compensation is down a cumulative 4.2% through ’23 – it’s no wonder why people are mad,” he added:

The Biden administration built its economic strategy on Mayorkas’s migrants. For example, the migrants filled many new jobs at lower wages, helping to reduce some forms of inflation as Congress spent hundreds of billions of dollars on Biden’s Bidennomics priorities.

However, the flood of migrants also inflated housing costs, leaving huge numbers of younger Americans poorer in 2023 than in 2019. For example, the Cato Institute admitted that Biden’s migrants into Springfield, Ohio, inflated the cost of housing by roughly $75,000 per house. Unsurprisingly, Trump gained a record share of votes in Springfield.

Mayorkas’s flood of cheap labor also minimized the incentive for CEOs to raise the productivity of their blue-collar workers.

When labor is in short supply, CEOs invest in workplace productivity to help their workers get more done each day. The technology includes “pick and place” robots, automated metal-cutting, and dairy robots, and it allows higher wages, community prosperity, and happy voters. But when labor is plentiful, CEOs can boost short-term profits by cutting investment in favor of hiring disposable, low-wage workers.

The Biden-era damage to U.S. productivity has been ignored by the establishment media, but it was marked on November 7, when federal data show that labor productivity grew by less than one percent — or just 0.7 percent per year during Biden’s four years in office.

Before Biden’s Extraction Migration strategy, productivity grew at 2.9 percent per year from 1994 to 2004 as U.S. companies began using desktop computers in a wide variety of jobs:

Productivity actually fell in 2022 as the desperate and cheap migrant labor flooded into jobs once held by experienced and better-paid American employees. They also flooded into the jobs that could have employed the several million Americans who have fallen out of the workforce as too old, unhealthy, or alienated for busy employers to hire and train.

The economic trauma of Biden’s wealth-shifting migration deeply damaged Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign and public support for the 1950s’ “Nation of Immigrants” narrative.

It also put Trump and his allies back in power:

Once Mayorkas is removed from office and his policies are reversed, the simultaneous rise in wages and loss of migrants will force companies to buy the productivity machinery being developed and built by Americans. For example, Grist.org reported on October 8:

Detasseling corn used to be a rite of passage in the Midwest. Teenagers would wade through seas of corn, removing tassels — the bit that looks like a yellow feather duster at the top of each stalk — to prevent unwanted pollination. Extreme heat, drought, and intense rainfall have made this labor-intensive task even harder. And it’s now more often done by migrant farmworkers who sometimes put in 20-hour days to keep up. That’s why Jason Cope, co-founder of farm tech company PowerPollen, thinks it’s essential to mechanize arduous tasks like detasseling. His team created a tool a tractor can use to collect the pollen from male plants without having to remove the tassel. It can then be saved for future crops. “We can account for climate change by timing pollen perfectly as it’s delivered,” he said. “And it takes a lot of that labor that’s hard to come by out of the equation.”

“We always used to think [a] shrinking population is a cause for negative [economic] growth,” BlackRock founder Larry Fink said at a pro-globalist event in April hosted by the World Economic Forum in Saudi Arabia. He continued [emphasis added]:

But in my conversations with the leadership of these large, developed countries [such as China, and Japan] that have xenophobic anti-immigration policies, they don’t allow anybody to come in — [so they have] shrinking demographics — these countries will rapidly develop robotics and AI and technology … If a promise of all that transforms productivity, which most of us think it will — we’ll be able to elevate the standard living in countries, the standard of living for individuals, even with shrinking populations.

When Mayorkas is gone, he will also have left a massive political bomb under the Democrats’ foundational claim to be the noble champions of underdogs, refugees, migrant children, and separated families.

Mayorkas’s colonialism-adjacent economic strategy of Extraction Migration has expanded child labor in the United States, traded remittances to dictatorships in exchange for millions of workers, and accelerated the Mexican corruption that helps the cartels smuggle deadly drugs into American communities.

His policy drained vital young workers from developing countries for use by Wall Street investors, separated millions of adult migrants from their left-behind wives and children, and helped kill many thousands of migrants in distant jungles, boats, snowstorms, and rivers.

“There were two images of his treacherous journey north that he couldn’t get out of his head,” reporter Albinson Linares from Telemundo.com said in 2023 about a Venezuelan migrant named Johan Torres:

The first was how a [migrant] person who resisted a robbery in Mexico was killed with a machete; the other happened in the [Panama] jungle, when he saw a man leave behind his young daughter, waist-deep in mud. “He left her there, lying in the mud and crying, and I couldn’t do anything because I was dying of exhaustion. But I can’t forget that,” he said with tears in his eyes.

“Failure has many fathers, but Mayorkas is the first among equals,” Mark Krikorian, director of the Center for Immigration Studies, told Breitbart News.