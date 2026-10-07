DOJ Seeks to Reassign Pro-Migrant Judge Hearing 5-Year-Old Liam Ramos Case

The Department of Justice is seeking to reassign a federal judge after evidence of his blatant favoritism for migrants came to light.

Federal Judge Fred Biery, a Bill Clinton appointee, has been hearing parts of the case of Liam Conejo Ramos, the five-year-old migrant taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in January. DHS wants the judge reassigned and is alleging that the judge is clearly biased in favor of migrants.

Little Liam became a lightning rod for left-wingers when he was taken into custody after ICE officers came upon the child walking to school with his father, Ecuadoran national Adrian Conejo Arias. The boy’s father was in the U.S. illegally and when officers approached him, he ran off abandoning the little boy.

ICE officers had no choice but to take the child into custody to care for him while working to find Arias.

Liam’s case first ended up in front of Biery, who sits on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, on January 27. At the time, Biery handed down a very harshly worded order telling the government that it could not deport Arias and his son as the pair pursue their lawsuit against ICE. Then, on Jan. 31, Biery ordered DHS to release Arias and Liam.

In his judgement, Biery blasted the Trump administration, and wrote, the “case has its genesis in the ill-conceived and incompetently-implemented government pursuit of daily deportation quotas, apparently even if it requires traumatizing children.”

He then concluded his order with a photo of the child in the hands of ICE officers and added two Bible verses: Matthew 19:14 (“Jesus said, ‘Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these'”) and John 11:35 (“Jesus wept”).

Arias and Liam were released the next day.

Despite Biery grandstanding, in March, US immigration judge John Burns ruled that the father’s asylum claim was invalid and he ordered Arias to be deported back to his home country.

The latest news from the case involves a decision by the 5th Circuit granting public access to the docket in the case, and in those documents was an email from Biery featuring a meme drawing of the boy coupled with Judge Biery. This, the government now says, show that Biery is simply too biased to be allowed to stay on this case.

Despite the government’s worries, a three-judge panel refused the DOJ’s request to add the biased email to the record.

Follow Warner Todd Huston Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston