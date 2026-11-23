Florida prosecutors dropped a felony charge against an illegal migrant from Venezuela who allegedly backed over and killed an 82-year-old grandmother in a Publix parking lot in Panama City Beach.

Carlos Daniel Suarez-Contreras, 26, was arrested a day after the May 17 crash that killed Deborah Murphy. His Georgia driver’s license had been invalidated the day before the crash. Prosecutors said they could not prove he knew that when he got behind the wheel.

Murphy had finished shopping and was walking through a marked crosswalk toward her car shortly before 1 p.m. Surveillance footage released by the Florida Highway Patrol showed a black Toyota SUV pull forward and stop before its driver began backing up. Troopers said the driver told them he never saw Murphy.

The SUV knocked Murphy down and ran over her. The vehicle then stopped, and someone called 911, the Panama City News Herald reported, citing the Highway Patrol. Murphy was taken to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.

State Attorney Larry Basford’s office filed its decision on Nov. 13, nearly six months after the crash. Investigators had used Suarez-Contreras’ SUV to recreate the collision.

Prosecutors also examined when he might have received notice from Georgia about his license. They said he may already have been in Florida when Georgia officials tried to reach him and concluded they lacked the evidence to prove he had been driving with a license he knew was invalid.

Prosecutors also considered vehicular homicide. Their review found evidence that Suarez-Contreras had driven negligently, but they concluded they could not show that his conduct met Florida’s standard for reckless driving in a vehicular homicide case.

Murphy’s daughters, Amy Edge and Beth Schulz, told WMBB that the decision left them questioning how investigators handled the case. Schulz said she wanted to know why her mother underwent toxicology testing, and the driver did not. She also said the family had expected a chance to speak in court about what they had lost.

“They said that they would be her voice in court, and they were not even a whisper,” Schulz told WMBB.

In a petition asking Basford’s office to revisit the case, Murphy’s family questioned the scope of the investigation, including how many independent witnesses were interviewed. The petition identifies Murphy as Deborah Ann Murphy and calls her “Nanny,” the name her grandchildren used for her.

“We fundamentally disagree with that decision. We believe the circumstances surrounding it raise serious questions that deserve answers,” Murphy’s family wrote in the petition.

Suarez-Contreras was held at the Bay County Jail until Nov. 15, when federal immigration authorities took him into custody. The Department of Homeland Security said Suarez-Contreras, a Venezuelan national, was in the United States illegally. His subsequent immigration status was unclear.