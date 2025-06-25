Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro Tries to Insult Nayib Bukele, Calling Him Latin America’s ‘Netanyahu’

Socialist dictator of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro called President Nayib Bukele a “lowly monster” and compared him to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in response to El Salvador detaining 252 Venezuelan illegal migrants suspected of being members of the Tren de Aragua terrorist organization.

“Nayib Bukele has become a low-level monster. He is a monster. He is a Netanyahu, but he is a low-level monster. And he is simply in charge of creating the largest satrapies ever seen in Central America in a long time, in a very long time,” Maduro said on Monday during the latest broadcast of his weekly television show With Maduro Plus.

“And the Salvadoran people know it. The peoples of Central America already know it, in Latin America they know it,” He continued. “Human rights organizations know it full well, but they prefer to remain silent, because those organizations only use them to attack independent, anti-colonialist, anti-imperialist countries, the countries of the global south.”

Maduro levied his most recent accusations against Bukele hours after the Salvadoran Supreme Court rejected a request by Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab to defend the 252 Venezuelan illegal migrants. The suspected Tren de Aragua illegal migrants were deported from the United States to El Salvador in March after President Donald Trump invoked the 1798 Alien Enemies Act.

Maduro and members of his authoritarian socialist regime have repeatedly claimed that Bukele “kidnapped” the 252 illegal migrants. Furthermore, the Maduro regime, which is openly anti-Israel, has insisted that the deportation of the illegal migrants to El Salvador through the Alien Enemies Act is comparable to the persecution of the Jewish people by Nazi Germany and their imprisonment in concentration camps. Maduro has publicly vowed that he will “rescue” the suspected Tren de Aragua members imprisoned in El Salvador.

The socialist dictator’s comparison of Bukele, who is ethnically Palestinian, to Netanyahu comes days after Maduro accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of being “the Hitler of the 21st Century” for launching a military operation against Iran’s nuclear and missile infrastructure. Maduro claimed that, unlike Netanyahu, he himself is a “real Jew,” and questioned the Israeli Prime Minister’s Jewish heritage.

“I was telling you, in the face of the abuses and crimes against humanity being committed by Nayib Bukele, the low-level monster of Central America, the serial violator of human rights, I say to the families of the 252 Venezuelans, sooner rather than later we will have them back in Venezuela,” Maduro said during the broadcast on Monday. “We are going to get them back. Because we have justice, we have reason, and we also have the strength of ideas and power.”

President Bukele responded to Maduro’s rant with a laughing emoji on his official Twitter account.

The Salvadoran top court reportedly rejected Saab’s request on the grounds that it failed to comply with “essential requirements” and gave Venezuela’s legal team a three-day deadline to complete a writ of habeas corpus filed at the end of March in defense of the detained illegal migrants.

Saab derided the court’s ruling as a “shameful response” and as a “dilatory and evasive maneuver” that, according to the Venezuelan Attorney General’s statement, seeks to “disengage from its constitutional responsibility to protect the liberty and personal integrity” of the migrants.

In April, President Bukele proposed a “humanitarian agreement” to Maduro that involved sending the 252 Venezuelan illegal migrants back to their home country in exchange for Maduro releasing an equal number of political prisoners — including several foreign nationals from over a dozen countries that the Maduro regime has unjustly detained over the past year and charged with dubious and unproven “terrorist” accusations. The Maduro regime immediately rejected the proposal and instead demanded the “immediate and unconditional” release of the deportees.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here