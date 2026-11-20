Violent rioters in Medellín threw an incendiary object at law enforcement agents, hitting a man standing in the middle of a crosswalk.

The riots occurred amid a wave of nationwide demonstrations against Colombia’s conservative government organized by the far-left Historic Pact coalition of Marxist former President Gustavo Petro.

President Abelardo de la Espriella stated that Colombians have the right to peacefully protest, but his government will not tolerate acts of violence.

A young Colombian man on Thursday was engulfed in flames when a group of violent rioters threw an incendiary bomb at law enforcement agents in Medellín during a wave of protests.

The man’s life was reportedly saved thanks to what Colombian outlets described as his “rapid reaction” and the intervention of the anti-riot police officers deployed to contain the violent situation.

A series of demonstrations took place Thursday in Colombia against fiscal reforms that the government of conservative President Abelardo de la Espriella seeks to implement. De la Espriella and his administration have explained that the goal of the reforms is to overturn the severe fiscal deficit left in Colombia by the preceding administration of Marxist former President Gustavo Petro. De la Espriella has accused Petro of “looting” Colombia’s finances through reckless public spending.

According to Colombian outlets, the far-left Historic Pact coalition led by Petro was the main organizer of Thursday’s “national strike” wave of demonstrations, rallying local unions and organizations to protest against the government’s fiscal plans. Former President Petro attended one of the demonstrations held in the Colombian city of Cali, during which he issued controversial remarks that have reportedly been described by local politicians as alleged calls to incite a “coup” against President de la Espriella.

While de la Espriella and other Colombian authorities have largely described Thursday’s demonstrations and rallies as peaceful, a violent situation occurred at the end of one such event in the city of Medellín. The city’s mayor, Federico Gutiérrez, noted that a group of violent masked men staged a riot and blocked a street near the University of Antioquia. Gutíerrez explained that the rioters threw “potato bombs” at law enforcement — prompting the mayor to authorize law enforcement to disperse the violent group.

“They are hiding inside the University of Antioquia to attack our law enforcement and harm citizens. We will not tolerate that,” Gutiérrez said in a video published on his official social media accounts. “I have always said that we do not tolerate violence. We respect peaceful protest, but we do not tolerate violence. And they must not interfere with citizens’ freedom of movement.”

Blu Radio reported that agents from the Mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron (ESMAD) clashed with the violent rioters near the university. Amid the clashes, an unidentified young Colombian man, who Blu Radio said appeared to have been “carrying out an artistic performance,” stood in the middle of a crosswalk and found himself in between the law enforcement officials and the rioters.

Footage (warning: graphic) shared by Blu Radio’s News Services Director Ricardo Ospina shows the moment that the rioters throw a fiery object towards the approaching ESMAD agents — hitting the young man, who rapidly became engulfed by the flames.

According to Blu Radio, the unknown man did not suffer any serious injuries. Per Infobae, ESMAD agents helped transport the man so he could receive specialized medical attention.

The newspaper El Colombiano detailed that the violent situation in Medellín was successfully controlled by Thursday night. Authorities are reportedly analyzing footage of the riots to determine the identity of the individuals responsible for the violent acts.

Addressing Colombians on Thursday night, de la Espriella detailed that 97 percent of all demonstrations were peaceful and attracted a collective turnout of about 55,000 participants.

De la Espriella also referred to Petro’s remarks and affirmed that he is uninterested in what the former president says about him, but is concerned about any attempts to destabilize the nation’s stability and order.

“I don’t care if Petro picks on me. Why should I care what an amoral, corrupt, degenerate, vicious, bad father, bad husband, bad son, bad friend, bad leader, and a terrible example for society says about me?” de la Espriella said.

“I couldn’t care less what that man says about me. What I will never accept is for him to undermine democracy, promote a coup d’état, or seek to destroy Colombia, as he did when he was a guerrilla,” he continued.

De la Espriella reiterated that his administration respects the right to legitimate peaceful protest, but does not tolerate acts of violence.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.