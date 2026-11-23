Haiti’s Justice Minister announced plans for three prisons built by a Salvadoran company and a Haitian partner.

Insecure and overcrowded prisons have long hindered Haiti’s fight against the gangs controlling about 70 percent of the country.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele praised three soldiers killed in Haiti on Friday as “heroes.”

Haiti announced on Friday that it will partner with El Salvador to build more prisons, the latest step in a blossoming international relationship that began when El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele brought his ruthless war-on-crime tactics to bear against Haiti’s seemingly uncontrollable gangs.

Haitian Minister of Justice and Public Security Patrick Pelissier returned from a mission to El Salvador on Friday with fulsome praise for CECOT, the huge maximum-security prison inaugurated by Bukele in 2023.

“El Salvador has managed to go from being the world’s most dangerous country to the safest country in the Americas. How did we do it? By putting criminals in jail. Is there space? There is now,” Bukele said when the mega-prison opened for business.

Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori returned from a visit to El Salvador in October with plans to build two new prisons inspired by CECOT.

Pelissier did much the same thing on Friday, announcing that three new prisons will be constructed by a Salvadoran company working with a partner company in Haiti. He did not specify a budget for the projects or a timetable for completion.

“The prime minister has already issued instructions for us to submit the project to the relevant authorities in order to expedite the process,” he said.

Haiti’s appalling and overcrowded prisons have long been a weakness in its effort to defeat the gangs who control about 70 percent of the country, including most of its capital city, Port-au-Prince. One of the major milestones in Haiti’s disintegration into violent gangster anarchy was a March 2024 raid on the two largest prisons in the country by armed gangsters, releasing thousands of criminals onto the already chaotic streets.

The Taiwan Times noted on Saturday that El Salvador can bring its expertise at constructing inescapable prisons to Haiti, creating “secure detention environments capable of neutralizing the command-and-control structures that incarcerated gang leaders currently maintain from inside conventional facilities.”

“As regional bodies and individual states look for scalable solutions to endemic gang violence, the success or failure of these new facilities in Haiti could serve as a critical benchmark for how developing nations manage asymmetric security threats without relying solely on traditional Western-led military interventions,” the Taiwan Times added.

El Salvador was participating in the U.N.-sanctioned, and largely ineffective, “Gang Suppression Force” (GSF) for Haiti until October 18, when four Salvadoran Air Force technicians were ambushed and kidnapped by gangsters. Bukele sent thousands of troops into Haiti on a “rescue mission” that took very aggressive action against the ganglords.

The Salvadoran president has been using his social media accounts to post videos of his forces blowing up the homes of Haitian warlords and taunting them as “cowards” for running away from his strike teams:

The Haitian public has been overjoyed with Bukele’s intervention, marching in the streets to express their gratitude and urging Bukele to take out even more gangsters.

“I hear you loud and clear. I love you too. We will triumph. God will give us the victory,” Bukele responded after the second gratitude march by Haitians last week.

The armed forces of El Salvador reported their first battlefield casualties in Haiti on Friday as three soldiers working with the GSF were accidentally killed while handling explosives. Bukele hailed the fallen troops as “heroes” and established a million-dollar relief fund for their families.

“To all the members of our Armed Forces deployed on this rescue mission, I want to say that I know the risks you face, and I deeply admire the courage and determination with which you continue to do your duty,” he said.