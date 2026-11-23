Jair Bolsonaro was urgently admitted to a hospital in Brasília after experiencing strong abdominal pains.

The former president suffers from multiple chronic conditions, many caused by a failed assassination attempt, and has no estimated date for discharge at press time.

Doctors have reportedly not ruled out the possibility that Bolsonaro may undergo a new surgery in the coming days.

Conservative former President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro was urgently admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a Brasília hospital over the weekend after suffering from strong abdominal pains.

Bolsonaro, 71, was admitted to the DF Star Hospital at the Brazilian capital on Friday and received a diagnosis of “acute obstructive abdomen” on Saturday. The former president is currently serving a 27-year prison sentence on “crimes against democracy” charges under notoriously strict conditions at his residence in Brasília.

At press time, the latest update released by Bolsonaro’s medical team, dated November 22, reportedly indicates that the former president remains clinically stable and is receiving medical treatment. The doctors, however, emphasized that there is no estimated date for his discharge.

According to CNN Brasil, one of Bolsonaro’s doctors, Cardiologist Brasil Caiado, attended Bolsonaro on Friday and recommended his hospitalization to assess the abdominal pain that the former President was experiencing. Dr. Caiado reportedly affirmed that doctors have not presently ruled out the possibility that Bolsonaro may undergo a new surgery.

One of Bolsonaro’s sons, Senator-elect Carlos Bolsonaro, reportedly detailed on Saturday that a tube was inserted into his father’s nose that went down into his stomach. Per the younger Bolsonaro, doctors successfully removed nearly one liter of food waste. The senator-elect also noted his father’s loathing of such tubes.

Former First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro was reportedly visiting Israel at the time of the emergency and travelled back to Brazil on Saturday to accompany her husband. The former first lady and now also senator-elect detailed on Sunday that an endoscopy performed on Jair Bolsonaro showed “very positive results.” She also disclosed that her husband spent Saturday night without pain.

“Thank God, he looks well and didn’t have a fever. We’re optimistic and confident that the catheter will help a lot and that he’ll be feeling much better tomorrow,” the former First Lady reportedly wrote on social media.

Former President Jair Bolsonaro suffers from multiple chronic medical conditions and complications — many of which directly stem from a failed assassination attempt in 2018. At the time, a man identified as Adelio Bispo de Oliveira stabbed Bolsonaro during a campaign rally for that year’s presidential elections, causing significant damage to Bolsonaro’s stomach and intestines. Since then, Bolsonaro has undergone multiple surgeries to remedy the damage, with additional, sometimes urgent and complex surgeries over the past years to treat complications caused by the initial stabbing and complications stemming from prior surgeries.

Bolsonaro officially began serving his 27-year prison sentence in November 2025 at a penitentiary complex in Brasília. However, months later, in January 2026, the former president underwent four separate surgical procedures over the span of one week to address new complications caused by the 2018 assassination attempt. He reportedly received 144 different medical consultations between January 15 and February 22, an average rate of four per day. The former president also reportedly suffers from other conditions unrelated to the consequences left by the failed assassination attempt, such as hypertension, severe sleep apnea, obesity, and atherosclerosis. In September 2025, just weeks before he began his sentence, Bolsonaro was diagnosed with skin cancer.

He experienced further health complications in March after he contracted bacterial pneumonia while in prison — prompting another hospitalization at the DF Star Hospital’s ICU. At the time, and following repeated requests, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes finally granted house arrest provisions to Bolsonaro.

De Moraes, however, imposed a series of strict measures. Jair Bolsonaro is legally prohibited from speaking to the press, accessing the internet, or utilizing any kind of communications device to speak to others. According to Brazilian outlets, de Moraes granted a request to temporarily remove the electronic ankle bracelet monitor that Bolsonaro must wear at all times. The Justice ordered that he must immediately wear the device again as soon as he is discharged from the hospital.

Christian K. Caruzo is a Venezuelan writer and documents life under socialism. You can follow him on Twitter here.