11-Year-Old Donates More than 22,000 Diapers to Single Mothers

An 11-year-old boy from Virginia spent his summer selling lemonade, not to get the latest and the greatest toy, but to raise money to donate more than 22,000 diapers to single mothers.

Cartier Carey told ABC News that he was inspired to use his lemonade stand profits for good after seeing a shortage of diapers in stores during the coronavirus pandemic.

“There was no diapers at all and I was like, ‘Oh, people are having babies so I should help [them] afford diapers,’” said Cartier.

He began a lemonade stand and made about $4,500 his first month. His stand also served a dual purpose, serving as a diaper drive where people could donate diapers.

So far, Cartier has donated more than 22,000 diapers for single mothers.

In a heartwarming moment captured on camera by Cartier’s mother, one mother said she was so thankful for Cartier’s work that she was moved to tears.

“You are helping so many people. You have no idea. You see this truck? I didn’t always have this truck. I lived in a church home. And coming from where I came from and now here, it’s because of people like you. People gave me diapers, you know?” said the mother. “You’re an amazing young man and you can go far.”

Cartier was touched by that moment and said it motivated him to keep working harder.

“It was heart-touching. I [almost] cried myself when she gave me a hug and started crying,” said Cartier. “After that, that made me just want to keep doing it.”

Although Cartier is back in school, he and his mother are continuing to do good work in the community by launching a nonprofit called “Kids 4 Change,” which helps get other children involved in charitable acts.