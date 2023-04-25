Bruce the Dog Adopted After Spending 423 Days in Shelter: ‘He’s a Good Boy’

Bruce the Dog, a two-year-old chocolate-colored pup, was adopted by a family in Huntington Beach, California, last month after spending 423 days in a rescue shelter.

Bruce had been living at the Wags Pet Adoption rescue shelter for more than a year. He was first rescued and placed in a shelter before being sent to Wags. The first shelter said Bruce, only a young puppy at the time, had issues with hyperness and structure.

Wags, though, took Bruce into their care and matched him with a foster family that helped him learn basic skills for dogs. Eventually, Hilary Faber and her husband, Thor, decided they wanted to permanently make Bruce a member of their family.

“He’s a good boy. He just needed a better environment,” Thor told NBC Los Angeles. “We love that we got him, but I wish someone had adopted him a year ago.”

“Last year, we lost of one of our little dogs,” Hilary said. “Bruce reminded me of a chocolate lab bullterrier mix I had in my childhood. He was beautiful.”

Wags staff said in a social media post they were excited to see Bruce get adopted after so many days at the rescue shelter.

“We are ALLLLLLL crying … BRUCE HAS BEEN ADOPTED!!!!!” Wags staff wrote. “Thank you to EVERYONE who loved him from inside the shelter as well as from afar … because of all of you, he is in his forever home tonight!!!”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.