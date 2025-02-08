VIDEO — ‘Tragic’: 10 Killed When Alaska Plane Crashes in Icy Bering Sea

A small commuter plane crashed in western Alaska Thursday, killing all 10 people onboard.

Officials are in the process of recovering the wreckage and investigating what could have caused the plane to crash in the Bering Sea, the Associated Press (AP) reported on Saturday.

The plane was en route from Unalakleet to Nome when it vanished and was found on Friday. An image shows the authorities assessing the tragic scene in the ice and snow:

Crews are also working to recover the remains of the individuals who lost their lives as a result of the crash.

In response to the incident, Nome Mayor John Handeland said, “Nome is a strong community, and in challenging times we come together and support each other. I expect the outpouring of support to continue in the coming days as we all work to recover from this tragic incident,” 11 Alive reported on Friday.

The recovery efforts are now a race against time, as bad weather is expected to hit the area soon.