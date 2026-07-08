WATCH: Hero Husky Saves Boy from Possible Bear Attack by Charging Wild Animal

A Husky is being hailed as a hero after saving a 6-year-old boy from a possible bear attack in Torrington, Connecticut.

Video footage shows the boy standing in his driveway when a bear suddenly comes within a few feet of him — at which point the family dog, Bella, charges the wild animal and chases it off.

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The husky can also be seen biting the bear as the dog forces it away from the child and their home.

“She always puts herself in between strangers and the kids, but you always wonder in the back of your head, ‘What’s going to happen if she needs to protect us?’ And now we know,” the boy’s father, Jeff Tazzara, told News 8 of the family dog.

Tazzara added that he plans to reward Bella with one of her favorite treats — a T-bone steak.

Jason Hawley, a wildlife biologist with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, told the outlet that the husky rescuing the boy was the best-case scenario, and urged people not to assume that such encounters with wildlife will necessarily end in the same manner.

“In that situation, the dog worked out perfectly,” Hawley said. “It kind of made it an uncomfortable situation for the bear.”

“Unfortunately, it doesn’t always work out that well, so we usually advise people to try to keep their dogs somewhat contained or keep an eye on them,” the wildlife biologist added.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has also asked the public to report any bear sightings so that officials can use the location information for research and bear management.

The National Park Service advised those who come in contact with a bear to stay calm and immediately pick up any children who may be nearby without creating “loud noises or screams.”

People who encounter a bear should then “slowly wave” their arm above their head and instruct the bear to back off, the agency — which also recommended that those exploring a wooded or remote area carry bear spray — added.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.