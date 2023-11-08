Watch: Community Rallies to Save Israeli Café in NYC After Pro-Palestinian Employees Quit

Locals in New York City have rallied to save Caffè Aronne after its owner put up an Israeli flag in the wake of the Hamas terror attack on Israel on October 7, and pro-Palestinian employees walked off the job.

Am Yisrael Chai Latte! ☕️ This video was just taken at Caffè Aronne, a coffee shop on 71st and Lexington in NYC, where the line is 2 blocks long! The owner of the coffee shop, Aaron Dahan, has been donating proceeds to Israel since October 7th, and has also been flying an… pic.twitter.com/dcNVvfPgTr — Rabbi Shmuel Reichman (@ReichmanShmuel) November 7, 2023

CBS New York reported:

Cafe Aronne [sic] has been at their Upper East Side location for about 10 months and is run by a proud, hardworking Israeli family. The cafe owner says after the war between Israel and Hamas began, he had pro-Palestinian employees say they couldn’t work for him after he hung an Israeli flag at the counter and began a fundraising campaign to help the Israeli Red Cross [Magen David Adom]. … Word got out that the cafe was in need of help, and friends came out in droves Tuesday to get behind the counter and help make coffee and serve wine.

ABC New York reported that the workers specifically objected to posters of the Israeli hostages — which pro-Palestinian activists have been tearing down around the world, unwilling to acknowledge the brutality of Hamas and the reality of Jewish victimhood:

The workers took issue with the “kidnapped” posters in the café’s window and quit in protest, telling the Israeli owner he supported the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza. … Thank goodness for those volunteers because what happened after the walkout demonstrates a remarkable level of solidary. A post on social media spread like wildfire and a line of people wrapped around the corner of E 71st Street, where customers who came for more than just a cup of coffee.

The website of the café is here, and donations to Magen David Adom can be made here.

