Exclusive – Jim Jordan Warns What Will Come If Democrats Take the House: Another Trump Impeachment

Americans can gear up for another impeachment of President Donald Trump and a breakdown of progress in securing the border and weeding out waste for the American people if Democrats take the House, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned during an interview on Breitbart News Daily this week.

“Some of the good policy, like the tax cuts we got in the reconciliation, the securing the border, all those things, the resources that were allocated securing the border. … We got work requirements for able-bodied people in our welfare system. All those are good policies,” the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee began.

“But I think you got to look at the other way more likely in that they will – they say they won’t – but they’re going to impeach the president a third time,” Jordan warned.

“I mean, remember the start of this Congress, Jerry Nadler was my counterpart on the Judiciary Committee. Democrats don’t have term limits on their ranking member or their chairmen of committees, but they said we don’t care. We’re going to kick Jerry Nadler to the curb, and we’re bringing in Jamie Raskin to be the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee,” he said, warning that if Democrats win, they will “run the impeachment against President Trump the more traditional way.”

“They will run it out of the Judiciary Committee, unlike what they did seven years ago when Adam Schiff did the secret impeachment out of the Intelligence Committee. So yeah, they’re gearing up for all that. So all the oversight will shift over to Democrats conducting that,” he continued, asserting that mass weaponization will make a roaring return.

“They will go back to the weaponization. They will go after the first family. They will go after business leaders. They will go after everyone in the, you know, various secretaries in the cabinet. That’s all coming if they win,” he said.

When asked about the significant of impeachment going through the Judiciary Committee, Jordan said it is the more traditional way.

“They’re not going to run it out of intel. They’re going to have Mr. Raskin do it. He’s one of their key members. … He’s a sharp member. He’s definitely got Trump Derangement Syndrome. Anyone who watches Jamie in committees actually can see that. So that’s what they’re gearing up for, and that’s how they’ll operate it. They’ll put the country through that again, for goodness’ sake…and it’ll be the third time in nine years,” he added.

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