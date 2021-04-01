Retired Acting ICE Director Tom Homan blasted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Wednesday for criticizing the use of the term “surge” and urged her to accept what is happening at the border as a national security crisis.

During his interview, Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade reminded Homan that Ocasio-Cortez visited the border when Donald Trump was president.

“Oh, absolutely. But, you haven’t seen her since,” Homan replied.

He continued:

Look, the men and women of the Border Patrol say it’s a surge. The men and women at the Border Patrol [say] it’s a crisis. The men and women of the Border Patrol know, as Brian Babin said, that these cartels are using these children and family units to throw them across the border and tie up their assets. Forty percent of the Border Patrol is assigned to the facility no longer have a line. So these cartels are moving drugs and bad people through unguarded areas. This is a national security crisis. If she can’t understand that or accept that, then she shouldn’t be in Congress at all.

Ocasio-Cortez claimed this week during an Instagram Live video the crisis at the border was “not a surge.”

“These are children and they are not insurgents and we are not being invaded,” she continued, adding the idea and language were part of “a white supremacist philosophy.”

“The idea that if an ‘other’ is coming in the population, that this is like an invasion of who we are,” Ocasio-Cortez said:

I’ve been using the term “surge” because there’s a higher than usual amount of people illegally crossing into the U.S. I’ve seen it with my own eyes on a nightly basis for the past week. https://t.co/3684dzzvSa — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 31, 2021

However, exclusive video footage captured recently in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas showed the never-ending stream of migrants illegally entering the United States.

“In a few short hours, near Mission, Tx, Breitbart Texas observed more than 250 migrants illegally crossing the border from Mexico. The endless groups of migrants consisted mostly of whole families and unaccompanied children,” the outlet observed Sunday.

Government officials are reportedly predicting President Joe Biden’s deputies expect two million foreigners will cross the southern border by September.

“Data reviewed by CNN shows that up to 1.1 million single adults are expected through September, along with up to around 828,000 families and more than 200,000 unaccompanied children,” Breitbart reported.