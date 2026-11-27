Nov. 26 (UPI) — Two Italians were killed Thursday in a drone strike in Kuwait, officials from both countries confirmed, blaming Iran for the attack.

The two unidentified Italian technicians with Rheinmetall Italia were killed at in a drone strike at about 2 p.m. local time on a Kuwaiti military installation, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the Italian Senate in Rome.

He said the two Italians were working at an air-defense detection station when it was attacked. A Pakistani citizen and a Kuwaiti army captain were also injured, he said.

“A powerful explosion occurred and, unfortunately, according to information reaching us from Kuwait, both of our compatriots have died,” he said.

“On behalf of the government — and I believe I can speak on behalf of everyone — I wish to express my solidarity with the families of the Italian victims.”

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the two technicians were performing maintenance on detection antennas for Skyguard air defense system, which is used by the Kuwaiti Armed Forces.

Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah called Tajani to express his country’s solidarity with and support for Italy following the attack, according to a readout of the call.

Before the Senate, Tajani stated they were killed by drones of Iranian origin, though Tehran denies responsibility.

Iran’s Embassy in Rome said it “categorically rejects the allegation,” while suggesting the incident could be a so-called false-flag attack conducted to drag Europe into the U.S.-Israel war against Iran.

“The Embassy urges all parties to remain vigilant in this regard,” it said in a statement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in a social media statement said he expressed his condolences over the deaths of the two Italians in calls with his Italian and Kuwaiti counterparts.

“The incident is suspicious and looks like a precooked recipe for war,” he said.

The deaths come amid escalating hostilities between the United States and Iran, which last week resumed attacks on Kuwait following two months of relative clam in Kuwait.

Iran has repeatedly targeted Gulf nations hosting U.S. military assets since the war began with joint U.S.-Israel attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.