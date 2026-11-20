Nov. 20 (UPI) — Amazon says delivery costs could increase up to $5 in New York City if the city council adopts legislation to require Amazon to employ its delivery drivers directly.

The company said in a news release that the legislation could increase prices and affect how companies deliver packages to New Yorkers.

Amazon currently contracts its delivery services out to third-party delivery companies. Those companies often only deliver for Amazon but are not employed by the company. This means Amazon does not have to give those delivery drivers the benefits it would for direct employees.

“Right now, Amazon works with a network of small delivery businesses that are deeply embedded in your communities,” Amazon’s news release reads. “If this legislation passes, we’d no longer be able to work with them, and we’d be forced to consider moving our operations outside of the city.”

“That would likely mean slower and more expensive delivery for millions of customers in New York City, while also threatening small businesses and their thousands of employees,” Amazon said.

Amazon added that it is “working collaboratively” with the New York City Council.

Along with the news release, Amazon has been pushing pop-up messages and a banner on its online store calling on people to contact the city council and oppose the legislation.

The legislation was introduced in the city council in February. Council Speaker Julie Menin said Amazon’s position that it will need to raise prices if the legislation passes “defies logic.”

“We are crafting legislation that regulates Amazon and protects workers, without impacting prices or jobs,” Menin said. “If Amazon thinks this deceptive campaign will effectively threaten New Yorkers and intimidate this City Council, they are dead wrong.”