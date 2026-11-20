Britain’s Prime Minister has no mandate but is pushing ahead with reversing the Brexit process, inking a deal with the Commission on Friday

Brexit leader Nigel Farage says EU is taking advantage of the situation to ‘strong arm’ the left-wing leader

‘Reset’ taking Britain back into EUs orbit on regulations and open borders decried as a “betrayal”

Britain’s left-wing Prime Minister hails a “good day for Britain… a good day for Europe” as he announces a “reset” in Brussels, but Brexiteers are blowing on the whistle on a “naïve” PM dragging the country into a “disastrous” deal that has “betrayed” the people.

The United Kingdom is surrendering Brexit freedoms to get closer to the European Union in a “reset” which Prime Minister Andy Burnham says goes so far it is now “the limit” of what he can achieve without calling a general election to get a mandate for further undoing Britain’s largest ever democratic mandate, the 2016 referendum. The Prime Minister called this a “win-win” deal and a “landmark” agreement, but the negotiations aren’t even done, with the EU playing hardball on getting steep discounts on student tuition fees, a pet project for Eurocrats who enjoy sending their children to elite British universities.

The EU has given itself six months negotiating time to drag that discussion out. Despite that, an agreement was struck to bring Britain back into the web of European rules and regulations, hitching the British economy up to European emissions trading schemes, and to open Britain’s borders with a 100,000 visa giveaway for young Europeans.

European Commission boss Ursula von der Leyen called the agreement a “turning point” and European Council President Antonio Costa made clear the path to Britain re-joining the European Union stood open. But in a clear message to Burnham, the Eurocrat also stated Britain re-joining would be on Brussels’ terms, not London’s. He said:

…we remain open to having the closest possible relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom. At the same time, you know our principles well – the indivisibility of the four freedoms of the single market, the balance of rights and obligations, and the consistency and integrity of our relations with said countries. They remain entrenched and they will continue to guide our engagement with the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who leads a Labour Party which promised not to reverse Brexit at the last national elections, hasn’t fought such an election himself and his ploughing on with throwing Britain back at Europe’s feet without any mandate is a matter of real concern for those interested in British sovereignty. Reform leader Nigel Farage has said PM Burnham is obsessed with an idea of a friendly European project that hasn’t existed since the 1970s and in a speech countering the announcements in Brussels on Friday afternoon accused the Prime Minister of peddling outright untruths, including that the agreement would reduce red tape on businesses.

Ahead of today’s announcement, Farage called Burnham “naïve” in his wide-eyed approach to the European Union and has now, at a great cost to the country, discovered what tough negotiators Brussels are. Mr Farage told British newspaper of record The Times:

They’ve used this moment to strong-arm the British prime minister over tuition fee cuts for hundreds of thousands of EU students, and have absolutely no concern for the impact it will have on Britain. It’s the same old game, and he’s fallen for it out of sheer inexperience… the more we dig into the details of what Burnham has signed up to, the worse it is, the more expensive it is. It is a costly error and a total betrayal of everything the Labour Party and Andy Burnham promised they would do. … We’ve shown in some parts of our life — foreign policy, vaccines, AI — that we can do things better. We’ve shown in some parts of our life that with a bad government we can do some things worse. But undeniably, the place where those decisions should be made is here, not there, by people you can hire or fire. I think that appeals to people’s common sense, it crosses the boundaries of left and right, it’s about democracy, it’s about accountability. That’s the big argument. We’ve shown what we can do better. Yes, of course, we cocked things up, but that wasn’t the fault of Brexit — that was the fault of the government not getting it right.

Mr Farage said the Prime Minister — who has already shown a strange obsession with opposing the politics of the now long-dead former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher — is stuck in the past. He said: “On this, on other things he talks about — the 1980s, etc — this is the most backward-looking prime minister I can ever remember. The way he talks about Europe is a bit like how my parents used to talk about Europe in the 1970s: it all seems like a lovely club, it’s all going to be great, it’s good for business. I just think it’s very, very out of date politically”.

For the British people, the choice is now “Forwards with Farage, or Backwards with Burnham”, he said.

The paper also cited the remarks of Conservative Spokesman and former Brexit negotiator Oliver Lewis, who said of what had been agreed:

…the EU side seem to have got absolutely everything they want for this. We now have an arrangement where the UK is going to be forking over huge amounts of money, taking EU laws, accepting 100,000 young people in the middle of a ‘NEET’ crisis, I think across the board this is a disastrous deal for the UK. …only a tiny minority of British businesses export to the EU, well less than five per cent. This deal doesn’t remove red tape regulations, it applies them — EU regulations, which as pointed out we have no say over and no voter over — to all relevant British businesses. It’s a total disaster.

Farage’s Reform UK colleague Suella Braverman was also unimpressed, pointing to high levels of youth unemployment in the United Kingdom as a pretty strong reason not to choose this very moment to open Britain’s borders to 100,000 young arrivals competing for the same jobs, education places, and opportunities. She said: “Burnham has completely betrayed our young people today. 1 million young Brits can’t get a job or training opportunity and Burnham has just decided to throw them under a bus by letting in 100,000 young Europeans to study and work here. Only Reform UK will put young Brits first.”