Americans grew more optimistic about the economy in November as independents and Democrats took a brighter view of the outlook after the midterm elections. Republicans’ optimism fell sharply, though they remained by far the most optimistic of the three groups.

The University of Michigan said Friday that its consumer expectations index rose to 52.9 from 48.8 in October, led by improved views of business conditions over both the short and long run. The overall consumer sentiment index rose 7.3 percent to 51.5, up from a preliminary reading of 51.0.

Inflation expectations fell sharply. Consumers’ median forecast for inflation over the next year dropped a full percentage point to 3.7 percent from 4.7 percent in October. The decline was considerably larger than the preliminary reading of 4.3 percent suggested. Longer-run inflation expectations eased to 3.3 percent from 3.5 percent.

The expectations index for Republicans fell 11.6 points to 76.6. Independents posted the biggest gain, rising 10.7 points to 52.8, while Democrats rose 7.1 points to 42.4. That narrowed the Republican lead over Democrats from 52.9 points in October to 34.2 points in November. Republicans still led independents by nearly 24 points.

Republicans also gave the economy much better marks for how it is doing now. Their assessment of current conditions rose 10.3 points, the largest gain of any group, while Democrats’ fell 2.4 points. Independents gave higher ratings to both current conditions and the outlook.

Overall sentiment remains 9 percent below its February level, before the Iran war began. Year-ahead inflation expectations are still above February’s 3.4 percent, and consumers overwhelmingly said inflation would cause more hardship than unemployment over the next year or two.