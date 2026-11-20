A Mexican businessman who spent years in prison for his role as a money man for the terrorist cartel Los Zetas is now in jail in Spain facing extradition to the United States on multiple new fraud charges.

This week, Spanish authorities arrested Juan Manuel “El Mono” Munoz Luevano on an extradition warrant from the U.S. Department of Justice. According to Spanish media, on Thursday Munoz appeared before a federal judge, who ordered that he be held without bond pending further review of the case. The U.S. government is requesting Munoz’s extradition so he can face trial on money laundering, fraud, and other charges related to large-scale fuel smuggling in Texas and the Mexican state of Coahuila.

The arrest in Spain comes ten years after he was arrested there under similar circumstances and later extradited in 2019 to the United States. He subsequently pleaded guilty to money laundering charges. He spent several years in prison for his role in laundering money for the terrorist organization Los Zetas.

Breitbart Texas reported extensively on Munoz’s initial case in the U.S. and his close connections to former Coahuila Governor Humberto Moreira. The governor was also arrested in Spain in that same case. Mexico’s government managed his release at the time.

Details of the current case against Munoz remain under seal; however, the case comes just days after federal authorities arrested Julio Rodolfo Gonzalez. Authorities allege the businessman ran a large-scale fuel smuggling operation between Coahuila and Texas with the help of corrupt Mexican officials. In the past, Munoz and Gonzalez worked together, but tensions appear to have surfaced between them in recent years.

Breitbart News Foundation reported extensively on Gonzalez’s operations, uncovering his use of smaller tankers hidden inside trucks to avoid detection. After his arrest in Eagle Pass, federal authorities moved Gonzalez to Dallas, where they held an initial hearing; however, the case has since been moved back to Del Rio and remains under seal. It remains unclear if the two cases are connected or are separate investigations.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.