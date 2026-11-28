Nov. 28 (UPI) — ATEEZ’s Golden Hour is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Olivia Rodrigo’s You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, followed by Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem at No. 3, U2’s Carnaval de Luz at No. 4 and Noah Kahan’s The Great Divide at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Ella Langley’s Dandelion at No. 6, Kahan’s Stick Season at No. 7, SZA’s SOS at No. 8, Olivia Dean’s The Art of Loving at No. 9 and Lil Baby’s Fresh at No. 10.