Nov. 20 (UPI) — Thousands of commercial fridges and freezers in supermarkets, restaurants and storage depots across Britain have been quietly upgraded to protect them from cyberattacks of the type that saw millions of dollars of food ruined in more than a dozen European countries since October.

The secret operation by scientists, IT experts and the National Cyber Security Center was launched in late October after researchers uncovered a vulnerability in temperature control devices used by the country’s refrigeration industry — mostly from a single company — that could have had even more costly consequences.

The work to fix the flaw was kept under wraps to prevent hackers from exploiting the issue before it was rectified but cybersecurity specialists advised refrigerators be taken offline as a precaution.

Thousands of refrigeration devices were disconnected from the internet, remotely or physically, with workers instructed to pull out Ethernet cables and manually monitor temperatures to ensure they remained at the correct level.

“It did feel like a race against time as we were expecting another wave of these fridge hacks to come. From a business perspective, it could have been potentially devastating with business interruption and supply chain problems. Our warehouses have millions of pounds worth of food that could have been spoiled if any hackers found out about this method of attack,” a supermarket worker told the BBC.

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and Food Standards Agency were also involved in getting word out to all those potentially affected from convenience stores, gas stations and fast food chains to sports arenas, hotels and food processing plants.

The issue, which was with weak credentials, was found by refrigeration consulting firm Omega Solutions and Pen Test Partners.

“These popular controllers had a similar weak password problem to the Danfoss and other controllers that were attacked so successfully in previous hacks [in Europe]. Once you knew how to make the passwords, you can get in. So we had to get the message out as soon as possible and keep it secret,” said Ken Munro of Pen Test Partners.

“There is so much extra attention on these ubiquitous bits of kit now that it was likely a matter of days until criminals or nation-state hackers figured it out,” he said.

The firm that makes the controllers defended itself by saying that the situation was different from what occurred in Europe because hackers would need to physically obtain a piece of hardware in order to break into the system, saying it was a theoretical flaw identified in laboratory testing.