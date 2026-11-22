Nov. 21 (UPI) — Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson on Saturday said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is “beyond reform” after masked federal agents detained two passengers boarding a flight at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The arrests occurred around 8 a.m. Saturday as passengers boarded Alaska Airlines Flight 1306 to Los Angeles, KUOW-TV in Seattle reported.

Videos circulating on social media showed masked agents restraining a man and woman as other passengers watched. The woman could be heard shouting, “We have a work permit!”

Passenger Aidan Mendoza said travelers became silent as agents confronted the passengers.

“She was sitting on the floor screaming hysterically, and the whole family was begging for the dad,” Mendoza told KUOW.

Ferguson said ICE’s culture is “bankrupt” and “beyond reform,” calling for “effective, ethical, and humane” immigration enforcement.

“Today is the latest example of the violence that ICE has inflicted on our communities as it works to further Donald Trump’s cruel immigration agenda,” Ferguson said during an emergency news conference.

“The chaos and violence of ICE must come to an end.”

The Port of Seattle, which operates the airport, said it had no advance knowledge of the operation and was investigating whether federal agents violated established protocols.

“The Port has continually asked, and local federal immigration authorities have previously agreed to protocols at SEA, and we are in conversation with the Department of Homeland Security on whether any of these protocols were breached,” Port officials said in a statement.

Port Commissioner Hamdi Mohamed called the arrests “unconscionable” and urged Congress to investigate.

Alaska Airlines confirmed the incident but said it had not been notified beforehand.

“The law enforcement activity was not previously known to us, and we are actively reviewing the details and engaging with the appropriate contacts and authorities,” the airline said.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson called the agents’ actions “unacceptable and un-American,” FOX 13 Seattle reported.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., called the arrests characteristic of authoritarian governments.