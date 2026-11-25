Three astronauts blasted off aboard a Chinese rocket on Wednesday, including a foreign crew member for the first time, travelling to the Tiangong space station as part of the Shenzhou-24 mission, according to state media.

Beijing has poured billions into China’s space programme as it aims to land astronauts on the Moon before 2030, a race in which the United States is also competing with its Artemis programme.

under a pink sky, video from state broadcaster CCTV showed.

The spacecraft successfully separated from the carrier rocket roughly 10 minutes after blast-off and entered into orbit, the China Manned Space Agency said.

The launch was a “complete success”, the agency adeded, adding that the crew was in good condition.

The latest mission is crewed by spacecraft pilot Tang Hongbo, flight engineer Wu Yi and Pakistan’s Muhammad Zeeshan Ali.

Ali, a Pakistan Air Force pilot and payload specialist, is the first foreign astronaut to fly on a Chinese space mission and will be the first non-Chinese national to board the prized Tiangong space station.

The 40-year-old will join a short orbital flight expected to last around five days before returning with the Shenzhou-23 spaceship, which docked at the Tiangong space station in May.

Pakistan’s space agency said Ali would conduct experiments in orbit, including cultivating microalgae as a potential food and oxygen source for future space missions, and testing the effects of spaceflight on quinoa seeds.

After entering orbit, the spacecraft was due to dock at the Tiangong space station, after which the Shenzhou-24 crew would join the three astronauts currently aboard.

Those three astronauts are 40-year-old Zhu Yangzhu, Lai Ka-ying and Zhang Zhiyuan, also 40.

Lai is Hong Kong’s first astronaut and the only woman currently aboard.

Pakistan’s Ali is scheduled to return to Earth alongside Lai and Zhang.

Zhu will remain on board to complete China’s first full-year stay in space — a key test of endurance critical for future lunar and potentially deep-space ambitions.

Ali is not the first Pakistani in space, with Monaco-based polar adventurer Namira Salim having flown on Virgin Galactic’s Galactic 04 mission in October 2023.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif previously hailed the mission as a testament to the “exceptional trust, mutual respect and enduring brotherhood” between the two countries.

“Pakistan-China friendship is surpassing the heights of the Himalayas, in its journey to outer space,” he said.