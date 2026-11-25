A US jury convicted Huawei on Tuesday of stealing trade secrets and lying to regulators over its work with Iran, according to the Department of Justice, with the Chinese tech giant Huawei threatening to hit back with legal action.

The world’s leading telecom equipment manufacturer, Huawei has been targeted by President Donald Trump’s administration, which alleges a risk of it spying on behalf of the Chinese government.

The United States has previously urged countries not to use Huawei infrastructure for the rollout of new 5G mobile networks.

The verdict followed a three-month trial at a New York federal court, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) reported, with jurors finding Huawei guilty of 10 of the 12 criminal counts facing it — including bank fraud, conspiracy to steal trade secrets and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

“No person or company is above the law,” US Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement. “For decades, Huawei and three of its subsidiaries conducted their business in the United States on the basis of lies and theft.”

‘Necessary legal actions’

The jury did, however, acquit the company of racketeering conspiracy and obstruction of justice, a move Huawei said in a statement it “welcomed,” adding that it “confirms that these allegations lack factual basis and vindicates our consistent position over the past eight years.”

“We believe the government’s remaining charges are equally without legal or factual merit… We will thoroughly review the relevant verdicts and take all necessary legal actions to defend our rights and interests,” the statement continued.

The charges in part involved Huawei’s business dealings with the government of Iran.

“Huawei repeatedly lied about the nature of its business in Iran, falsely telling banks, journalists, and the US government that it did not assist Iran’s government, military, or intelligence community,” DOJ said.

“Huawei lied about its activities in Iran to banks to obtain billions of US dollars and access to US-dollar clearing services, which enabled Huawei to be a sophisticated participant in a global marketplace for telecommunications services — in part because of its lies.”

The equipment manufacturer was also accused of attempting to recruit employees of US telecoms firms and obtaining technological information from them in the process.

That data allegedly enabled Huawei to develop products similar to those of its competitors, which it then sold at lower prices, according to the original indictment.

“The misappropriated intellectual property included trade secret information and copyrighted works, such as source code and user manuals for internet routers, antenna technology, and robot testing technology,” the DOJ said in a release.

Huawei even launched an internal program offering bonuses to employees who obtained industrial secrets from competitors, prosecutors claimed.

“Today’s verdict sends an unmistakable message: America will defend its businesses, protect its workers, and safeguard its national security against corrupt foreign corporations that lie, cheat, and steal to get ahead,” Assistant Attorney General Tysen A. Duva said in a statement.