Nov. 25 (UPI) — The Washington Commanders agreed to sign wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to their practice squad, sources told UPI on Wednesday.

Aiyuk, who was released Monday by the San Francisco 49ers, is not expected to officially sign with the Commanders until later this week. He will then reunite with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, his college teammate at Arizona State.

Aiyuk totaled 75 catches for a career-high 1,342 yards and seven scores over 16 starts for the 49ers in 2023 en route to second-team All-Pro honors. The 28-year-old signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the 49ers in 2024.

He last appeared in an NFL game on Oct. 20, 2024. Aiyuk went on to miss the final 10 games of that season due to a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in his right knee.

He also missed the entire 2025 campaign after being placed on the physically unable to perform list. The 49ers placed Aiyuk on the reserve/left squad list in December after he stopped attending team activities while rehabbing his knee injury.

The 49ers voided about $27 million in guarantees for 2026 from Aiyuk’s contract in July 2025. The NFL reinstated Aiyuk on Nov. 9.

Because he was released after June 1, dead money from his extension will be split between the 49ers’ salary caps over the next two years– with $12.35 million in 2026 and $19.29 million in 2027.

Aiyuk, the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, totaled 294 catches for 4,305 yards and 25 scores through his first 70 NFL appearances. He also scored two rushing touchdowns.

The 6-foot, 200-pound wide receiver totaled 24 catches for 393 yards and a touchdown in nine postseason appearances with the 49ers. He hauled in three catches for 49 yards in the 49ers’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

He is now set to join a Commanders wide receivers room that includes Stefon Diggs, Antonio Williams and Treylon Burks, among others.

The Commanders (4-5-1) will face the Arizona Cardinals (3-8) at 4:25 p.m. EST Sunday in Glendale, Ariz.