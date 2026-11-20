Nov. 20 (UPI) — An appeals court has denied Rep. LaMonica McIver’s, D-N.J., request for a full panel review of her charges stemming from an incident outside of the Delaney Hall immigrant detention facility.

The appeals court ruled Thursday to deny the request after a three-judge panel declined McIver’s motion to dismiss the case in August. McIver faces three federal charges related to allegations of assault against Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials during her May 2025 visit to the facility in Newark, N.J.

McIver visited the facility in an attempt to oversee its operations, a duty bestowed upon her as a member of Congress.

McIver said in a statement that the Department of Justice has been “weaponized” and she was charged “because I dared to do my job and conduct oversight of ICE.”

“Now, due to the disappointing decision by the Third Circuit, we are all one step closer to a world in which the president of the United States can try to imprison people simply because he does not like what they stand for,” McIver said.

While a three-judge panel rejected McIver’s bid to drop the case in a 2-1 decision, the full panel was split over the decision.

The dissenting judge said that McIver made “plausibly incidental contact” with one of the ICE officers while being blocked from conducting an oversight visit, which she has the authority to do.

On Thursday, the court delivered a one-paragraph explanation of its latest ruling.

“No judge who concurred in the decision having asked for rehearing, and a majority of the judges of the circuit in regular service not having voted for rehearing, the petition for rehearing by the panel and the Court en banc, is denied,” the order says.