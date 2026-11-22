Nov. 22 (UPI) — There was a temporary ground stop for Delta Air Lines flights arriving at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday, delaying hundreds of flights across the country, the airline said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the ground stop was downgraded to a ground delay around 8:40 a.m.

Delta officials told WSB-TV in Atlanta the delay was due to an issue with the airline’s system for flight weight and balance calculations.

“Delta teams are using manual workarounds this morning to safely get flights departed while work continues to restore automation,” Delta said. “We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism.”

FlightAware data indicates that Delta had 1,286 delayed flights as of midday Sunday, about 38% of all its flights. An FAA advisory said that number could rise to more than 3,500.

The ground delay comes at a busy time for the world’s busiest airport, which serves as a hub for Delta. CNN reported that more than 4 million passengers were expected to pass through the Atlanta airport between Nov. 19 and Dec. 1.