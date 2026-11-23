Nov. 23 (UPI) — The Democratic National Committee on Monday announced plans to hold 12 presidential debates for the 2028 primaries, with the first set to take place in June, the earliest ever.

Five of the dates were scheduled to take place in 2027 and seven in 2028. The first two debates are expected to take place in June and July 2027 and the last in March 2028.

“Democrats are on offense after our historic victories in the midterms, and the DNC is keeping our foot on the gas as we head into the 2028 cycle,” DNC Chairman Ken Martin said. “The fair and transparent process and experienced leadership team we’re announcing today will keep our party united, strengthen our eventual nominee and put Democrats in position to take back the White House.”

To account for a potentially large field of candidates, the DNC said debates may take place over the course of two consecutive nights. There will be a maximum of 20 participants in each debate.

The DNC said candidates will qualify for the debates by meeting certain polling measures and proving support through grassroots fundraising. Specific criteria for the first two debates is expected to be revealed in January.

Also to be eligible, candidates may not participate in other events in which two or more candidates are appearing at the same time.

DNC Senior Adviser for Debates Minyon Moore and DNC Executive Director Roger Liu are leading the DNC’s 2008 Debate Planning Committee.

“I’m honored to be guiding the team that will run the 2028 Democratic Presidential Primary Debate process,” Moore said. “I’m committed to ensuring our debate process is not only fair and transparent, but that it also sets our nominee up for success in the general election.”