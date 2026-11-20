Nov. 20 (UPI) — Federal lawyers asked an appeals court to drop its lawsuit asking to block the certification of Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola’s midterm election victory over incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan.

The Justice Department had preemptively asked a federal court in mid-October to prevent certification of the election if Sullivan lost, arguing the presence of another candidate, Daniel J. Sullivan, on the ballot would confuse voters.

In a brief filed Thursday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, Justice Department lawyers reasoned that the lawsuit was now moot because the election had already taken place, making it impossible to determine whether votes cast for Daniel J. Sullivan were actually intended for the incumbent senator.

“The United States brought this lawsuit to ensure that the State and its officers fulfill Alaska’s obligation to protect the integrity of its election,” the Justice Department said.

“The United States therefore reluctantly acknowledges that there no longer exists any means of ‘determin[ing] whether votes case for Daniel J. Sullivan were meant to be cast for Senator Sullivan’ and vindicating the United States’ asserted injury.”

Republicans had accused Peltola’s campaign of helping recruit the second Sullivan to run, though Peltola denied any knowledge of the alleged scheme.

On. Oct 22, the Justice Department filed its lawsuit, asking the court to block certification of the Senate election if the incumbent, Sen. Sullivan, lost because of alleged voter confusion.

On Nov. 1, a district judge dismissed the case, prompting the federal lawyers to file an appeal with the Ninth Circuit.

The election was held two days later. On Tuesday, Peltola claimed victory as she received more than 50% of the vote. By winning a majority of first-choice votes, Peltola avoided additional rounds of ranked-choice tabulation.

The Justice Department asked the appeals court to vacate the district court’s Nov. 1 dismissal, which found federal lawyers lacked standing to pursue the case, and return it to the lower court for dismissal on mootness ground.

“The case is now moot,” the Justice Department said in the filing.

“There is, accordingly, no need to delve into standing or the merits of the United States’ claims.”

Alaska is scheduled to certify the results on Wednesday, Division of Elections Director Carol Beecher has said that they intend to certify the election “as per the law,” the Juneau Independent reported.

Sullivan has yet to concede defeat. After Peltola claimed victory, Sullivan’s campaign spokesman, Nate Adams, issued a statement saying “Alaskans deserve a complete and accurate court, and we will let that process run its course until every legal vote is counted and certified.”