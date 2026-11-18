Nov. 18 (UPI) — European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen on Wednesday proposed a $49.4 billion loan to Ukraine to offset financial issues and defend itself against Russian attacks.

“We think this is the best way to give Ukraine a strong hand at the negotiating table. And Ukraine only needs to repay once Russia pays for the damage it has caused in Ukraine,” Von der Leyen said.

She said she is confident all 27 member states would back the loan, though four have already said no. Von der Leyen added that they could choose to back only the aid for civilians if they didn’t want to support the military.

Slovakia, Czechia, Hungary and Bulgaria have said they do not intend to participate, Euronews reported.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz previously said he would block the European Union’s seven-year budget if all European Union countries didn’t support financial aid for Ukraine, The Guardian reported.

Those four countries are beneficiaries of the EU budget, and Germany is the largest contributor and the biggest EU donor to Ukraine.

Last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the EU that Ukraine was facing a $76.8 billion funding gap for next year. The EU pledged to cover $49.4 billion and wants the country’s other, non-EU allies, such as Norway, Canada and Britain, to fund the rest.

“We are sending a clear message to Russia: We want peace,” Von der Leyen said. “Five years since the start of this war of aggression, Europe stands united. We are as committed as ever to support Ukraine, in war and in peace.”

Zelensky said on X that he hopes for “swift adoption” of the plan.

“What President Ursula @vonderleyen and I discussed earlier could become a reality and GREATLY help Ukraine, our resilience, and our diplomacy. This … will cover a significant part of the budget and defense needs for next year, 2027. We very much hope for the swift adoption of this decision by the European Parliament and the Council and count on the support of all EU member states,” Zelensky said.

“Thank you to everyone who is helping!” Zelensky added. “Strong support for Ukraine is the best signal to Russia that this war must end.”