A federal appeals court has given President Donald Trump a new pathway to erasing his hush money criminal conviction, reviving his bid to move the case to a federal court where he could seek to have it dismissed on immunity grounds.

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday gave President Donald Trump a new pathway to erasing his hush money criminal conviction, reviving his bid to move the case to a federal court where he could seek to have it dismissed on immunity grounds.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court decision that had kept the case in state court in New York, where Trump was tried and convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to obscure a $130,000 payment to adult film performer Stormy Daniels.

The panel ordered a federal judge to promptly issue a decision on whether the U.S. District Court in Manhattan should retain control of the case. If the case stays in federal court, Trump could then argue that verdict should be discarded because of presidential immunity.

The decision also set in motion a halt to proceedings in Trump’s simultaneous state court appeal. Trump denies wrongdoing and was given no punishment in the case, which made him the first U.S. president convicted of a crime.

In a two-page order, the 2nd Circuit panel said it disagreed with the late U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein’s earlier denial of Trump’s request to move the historic case from state court to federal court, a process known as removal.

The appellate judges ruled that Hellerstein “erred in holding that removal is categorically unavailable in a state criminal case” after a conviction and erred in denying that Trump had good cause to make two attempts at moving the case — once after his indictment and again after his trial.

The ruling came a week after 2nd Circuit Judges Raymond J. Lohier Jr., John M. Walker Jr. and José A. Cabranes spent more than an hour questioning Trump’s lawyer and a state prosecutor on the matter.

Lohier and Cabranes were appointed by Democrats. Walker was appointed by a Republican.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Trump’s legal team said the president “appreciates the 2nd Circuit’s prompt and correct ruling, as he continues to win against Democrat weaponization of our Justice System.”

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which prosecuted the case, declined to comment.

Trump’s lawyer, Robert Giuffra Jr., had urged the judges to rule swiftly, arguing that without federal court intervention, the president “will likely have to wait years” for state appellate courts to rule before he can take the matter to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Steven Wu, chief of the appeals division at the Manhattan DA’s office, urged the 2nd Circuit panel to uphold Hellerstein’s ruling and leave the case in state court.

Trump had been waging a traditional appeal through New York’s state court system, which included arguments before the mid-level Appellate Division on Nov. 5. That court has yet to rule and could be prevented from doing so indefinitely under Monday’s ruling.

In trying to move the hush money case to federal court, Trump’s lawyers argued that federal officers, including presidents, have the right to be tried in federal court for charges arising from conduct performed while in office.

Trump asked the 2nd Circuit to step in after a federal judge in August ruled against the president for a third time. Hellerstein, who died last month at 92, wrote in his decision that “paying hush money to an adult film star or engaging in a cover-up of an embarrassment are not subsumed in presidential immunity.”

Trump first sought to move the case to federal court weeks after he was indicted in March 2023. He tried again after his conviction and the Supreme Court’s July 2024 ruling that presidents and ex-presidents can’t be prosecuted for official acts and prosecutors can’t use official acts as evidence that unofficial actions were illegal.

After Trump appealed Hellerstein’s second denial, the 2nd Circuit ordered the judge to reconsider, finding that he had failed to weigh “important issues relevant” to the president’s request to move the case.

That panel, which also included Lohier, said it expressed no view on how he should rule but instructed Hellerstein to closely review evidence that Trump claimed was related to official acts and whether Trump could argue those actions were taken as part of his White House duties.

Giuffra told the 2nd Circuit panel last week that prosecutors at Trump’s trial had used the type of official acts evidence that was later barred by the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling, including testimony about his Oval Office conversations, workflow and social media posts.

Giuffra also took issue with the prosecution’s description of the hush money payment as an illegal campaign contribution under the Federal Election Campaign Act, arguing that such allegations belong in federal court, not state court.