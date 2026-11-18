Nov. 18 (UPI) — Paramount+ is gearing up for the release of the new series Frisco King.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the show Wednesday featuring Pulp Fiction, Star Wars and Marvel actor Samuel L. Jackson.

Frisco King is a spinoff of the Taylor Sheridan drama Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi, a New York mafioso-turned-Tulsa, Okla., crime boss.

The new series stars Jackson as Russell Lee Washington Jr., a New Orleans hitman who relocates to Frisco, Texas, where he discovers “a hustler’s playground hidden beneath the polished surface of American suburbia.”

“Recruiting an ambitious protege, a loyal driver, and a growing network of eccentric partners, Lee transforms small hustles into big business. But, every new score raises the stakes, and as his influence grows, so do the risks, forcing Lee to stay one grift ahead. Frisco may not know it yet, but its new king has arrived,” an official synopsis reads.

Other cast members include Asa Germann as Lee’s protege Teddy, Kai Kaster as Lee’s recruit Keith, and Lilah Pate and Savanna Gann as local cheerleaders London and Avery.

Stallone will make a special appearance.

Frisco King will have a two-episode premiere Dec. 18 on Paramount+. Jackson’s Lee was first introduced in Tulsa King Season 3.