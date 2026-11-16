Nov. 16 (UPI) — Paramount+ is gearing up for the release of the new series Garfield.

The streaming service shared a trailer and Dec. 11 premiere date for the show from Nickelodeon Animation Studios on Monday.

Garfield is a 2D-animated series inspired by the Jim Davis comic strip following Garfield, a lasagna-loving orange cat, and his hapless human owner, Jon Arbuckle.

The TV adaptation will see Garfield and Jon meet familiar faces and “eccentric new characters” in the big city, as Garfield maintains his “signature sarcasm, selfishness, and unapologetic laziness.”

“Whether he’s chasing his next meal, avoiding responsibility, or turning an ordinary day into an absurd adventure, Garfield approaches life on his own terms. Packed with sharp humor, outrageous situations, and plenty of lasagna, this is Garfield at his most Garfield,” a press release reads.

Lamorne Morris (New Girl) will voice Garfield, with Joe Brogie as Jon, David H. Johnson as Odie, Alex Cazares as Nermal, Michelle Ortiz as Arlene and Molly Bernard as Liz.

Other voice cast members include Salli Saffioti as Jo/Mama, John Trabbic III as Floyd, Greg Beharrell as Paulie, Grey DeLisle as Mom/Granny, John DiMaggio as Victor, Major Attaway as Dhonathan, Sean Giambrone as Josh and Brent Mukai as Roland.

Garfield starts streaming Dec. 11 on Paramount+, which will release a new Garfield short every Monday leading up to the premiere, beginning Nov. 23.