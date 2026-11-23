Nov. 23 (UPI) — HBO Max is giving a glimpse of next week’s episode of The Gilded Age.

The streaming service shared a teaser for Season 4, Episode 5 following Sunday’s episode, which saw Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) and Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) continue to clash over the dinner for President Grover Cleveland (Jim Gaffigan).

After the women of the Heritage Society form a planning committee to vote on choices regarding the dinner, Bertha appears to emerge victorious — while Agnes remains the host in name, Bertha will hold the event at her home with a menu prepared by her chef.

The Season 4, Episode 5 teaser shows Bertha and her husband George (Morgan Spector) scramble as the dinner begins to teeter “on the brink of catastrophe.”

Meanwhile, Bertha and George’s son Larry (Harry Richardson) seeks out Peggy’s husband William (Jordan Donica), a doctor, out of concern for his father, who continues to struggle with a secret laudanum addiction.

The Gilded Age is a period drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. Set in late 19th-century New York City, the series follows a cast of characters as they navigate high society.

Louisa Jacobson, Cynthia Nixon, Denee Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Ben Ahlers, Donna Murphy and Kelley Curran also star.