Nov. 18 (UPI) — Netflix is giving a glimpse of Ginny & Georgia Season 4.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the season Wednesday featuring Brianna Howey and Antonia Gentry.

Ginny & Georgia is a comedy-drama series starring Gentry and Howey as the title characters, Ginny and Georgia Miller, a daughter and mother whose ages are 15 years apart.

Season 4 opens with Georgia having dodged a murder charge in Tom’s (Vincent Legault) death. Despite walking away free, Georgia is still pregnant and unsure who the father is.

Meanwhile, Ginny and her half-brother Austin (Diesel La Torraca) will begin the season in the wake of Ginny convincing Austin to frame his father, Gil (Aaron Ashmore), for Tom’s murder.

Series creator Sarah Lampert told Netflix’s Tudum that Season 4 will explore the theme of “cycles and origins” as Georgia’s past reenters her present and Ginny and Austin deal with following in their mother’s footsteps.

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Other cast members include Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson and Raymond Black.

Ginny & Georgia Season 4 premieres Jan. 21 on Netflix.