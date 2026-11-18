Nov. 18 (UPI) — Universal Pictures is teasing the new film The Comeback King.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Anyone but You and Chad Powers actor Glenn Powell.

The Comeback King is a comedy-drama co-written by Powell and Judd Apatow and directed by Apatow.

Powell stars as Aubrey King, a country music star who seeks a comeback after a cheating scandal involving his popstar girlfriend (Madelyn Cline).

“Faced with a mandatory timeout, Aubrey dodges the spotlight and returns to college to finally finish his degree and discover what he wants to say in his music, sparked by Sam (Cristin Milioti), a no-nonsense professor who is initially unimpressed by the celebrity crashing in her classroom,” an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Stavros Halkias, Li Jin Hao, Leanne Morgan, Kumail Nanjiani, Vanessa Bayer, Atsuko Okatsuka, Tig Notaro, Chris Fleming, Mike Birbiglia and Big Fella.

Real-life country music artists Jelly Roll, Brad Paisley, Miranda Lambert, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Luke Bryan and Reba McEntire make appearances.

The Comeback King opens in theaters Feb. 5, 2027.