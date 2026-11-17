Long before Hakeem Jeffries found his voice in Congress, he learned to address a congregation.

As a boy in Brooklyn, he and his younger brother served as white-gloved ushers at Cornerstone Baptist Church, delivering a welcome address at Sunday services that their mother insisted they memorize word for word.

Nearly half a century later, Jeffries stands on the threshold of a very different stage — the speaker’s chair in the US House of Representatives, a seat no Black American has ever occupied.

The journey from a working-class church to the pinnacle of congressional power has produced a man of contrasts — a child of hip-hop and a commanding orator who shuns theatrics and whose guiding philosophy is “Calm is an intentional decision.”

Jeffries, 56, has made self-discipline almost a creed, cultivating a careful, deliberative style that has fueled his ascent but also frustrated critics demanding more fire.

Born in 1970, he grew up in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, amid the crack cocaine epidemic and the emergence of a burgeoning rap scene.

His parents were social workers who emphasized education and achievement. His father, Marland, had a rule for his sons: “Whatever you’re going to be, you’re going to be beyond a master’s degree.”

Jeffries studied at Binghamton University, Georgetown and New York University before joining the prestigious Paul, Weiss law firm.

His student years were not without controversy. In 1992, he defended his uncle Leonard, a professor who had endorsed an anti-Semitic claim about Jewish involvement in the slave trade.

Jeffries denounced a “media lynching” in a campus article, citing Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan as similarly maligned. He later told The New Yorker the episode was a “snapshot in time” he had long forgotten.

But his ambitions lay in politics, where he initially struggled to break through Brooklyn’s established Black leadership. He twice challenged state lawmaker Roger Green, losing by 18 points in 2000 and 24 points two years later.

“Hakeem was an outsider. I was an insider,” New York Attorney General Letitia James, then an advisor to Green, recalled to The New Yorker.

Jeffries finally won a state legislative seat in 2006, building a record that included curbing police retention of information about people stopped and frisked but never charged.

Elected to Congress in 2012, he rose steadily through the Democratic ranks, defeating veteran progressive Barbara Lee for caucus chairman in 2018 and succeeding Nancy Pelosi as party leader four years later.

‘Now you know’

His gift for rhetoric found a national audience during US President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial in 2020, when Jeffries concluded a blistering speech by quoting fellow Brooklynite the Notorious B.I.G.: “And if you don’t know, now you know.”

Last year, he spoke for eight hours and 45 minutes against Trump’s sweeping tax-and-spending bill, setting a House record. The legislation passed anyway.

But his instinct for caution has alienated progressives who want a more combative Democratic Party.

Jeffries waited until October 24, 2025 — the eve of early voting — to endorse fellow New Yorker Zohran Mamdani for mayor, despite months of pressure from the party’s left.

His close ties to the pro-Israel lobbying group AIPAC, support for charter schools and history of Wall Street fundraising have also drawn criticism.

Radio host Charlamagne tha God supplied a particularly barbed nickname: “AIPAC Shakur.”

Jeffries rejects suggestions that outside interests dictate his decisions, while supporters credit his coalition-building and fundraising prowess with helping deliver Democrats’ sweeping 2026 election triumph.

An episode earlier this year captured the tension between his carefully cultivated restraint and the anger roiling his party.

Trump had posted a video depicting former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes.

Outraged, Jeffries recorded a response in a Florida park, accusing Trump of deliberately posting the racist imagery before declaring: “Fuck Donald Trump and his vile, racist and malignant behavior.”

But the cautious politician soon resurfaced.

According to The New Yorker, Jeffries instructed aides to bleep the expletive, then held back the video until the White House blamed a staffer for Trump’s post.

Only then did he authorize its publication on Instagram.

The response from liberal activists was enthusiastic, but Jeffries confessed that another verdict mattered more.

“I haven’t heard from my mother yet,” he said, “so I’m a little concerned about that.”