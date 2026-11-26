A stream of mourners laid flowers Thursday at the site of a horrific fire that ripped through a Hong Kong apartment complex and killed 168 people a year ago, with authorities in the Chinese territory warning against “acts of disorder”.

The world’s deadliest residential building blaze since 1980 began on the afternoon of November 26, 2025 at Wang Fuk Court and raged for two days, with orange flames and black smoke visible for miles around.

A year on, authorities in the territory — where Beijing has cracked down on dissent — appear wary of commemorations taking on a political tone and plan no official memorial, although some religious events have taken place.

A steady stream of mourners laid bouquets at a small park in the shadow of the ruined buildings, as police kept a low profile.

“At first, I thought they’d given us a large space” to pay their respects, Grace Chan, 69, said as she left a single chrysanthemum, expressing frustration at what she called people’s “self-censorship”.

“Too many Hongkongers remain silent,” she told reporters.

On Wednesday, sobs were heard as hundreds attended an emotional memorial service at a Hong Kong church, with four people who lost relatives reading out the names of the dead.

“A fire can destroy our home and take lives. But it can never burn away the love between us and our departed loved ones,” said Jenny Lam, a pastor who lost three family members.

‘Chaos’ and ‘disorder’

The blaze was Hong Kong’s worst disaster in more than seven decades, and a shock to the 7.5 million residents of one of Asia’s safest cities.

The city’s number two official Eric Chan said the government will offer help to “lawful” events, but while warning against “acts of disorder”.

The Chinese government’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office spoke this week against attempts to “cause chaos” under the guise of commemorations, warning against “individuals with ulterior motives who might stir up trouble”.

According to reports, some unnamed local journalists have faced internal pressure when covering the fire, including to shelve programmes originally scheduled to go on air.

A government spokesperson told AFP that as long as “within the law”, there are “no restrictions on the freedom to comment and criticise government policies for media outlets”.

Human Rights Watch said the Hong Kong government was “using Beijing’s tactics of shutting out the voices of the victims and promising an elusive accountability”.

John Burns, a politics professor at the University of Hong Kong, told AFP that the space for public anger and criticism is “much narrower” than before Beijing imposed a national security law in 2020, following huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests.

Eric Lai, a law expert, told AFP that some citizens who questioned the accountability of the government over the fire and were arrested for crimes including sedition “were still under police bail or criminal proceedings”.

“The government is still cautious of citizens escalating the tragedy to seeking accountability and justice,” the scholar from Georgetown Center for Asian Law added.

Phyllis Lo, whose mother was killed in the fire, said that she believed “mourning can take place anywhere”.

“If officials truly share in our (the bereaved families’) grief, they can do things to help people feel that same grief and outrage,” Lo told reporters after Wednesday’s church service.

‘Perfect storm’

A report last month from a judge-led enquiry said the fire was likely started by a cigarette and spread quickly via netting on building facades.

Authorities said the tragedy was a “perfect storm” exposing longstanding flaws in regulation and a slack enforcement attitude.

Police told AFP that 40 people have been arrested in connection with the blaze.

Last month, Hong Kong leader John Lee led some of his ministers in bowing in apology, and the housing chief resigned.

Still, public administration scholar Sonny Lo said that bottom-up pressure for accountability was lacking, because of “weak” civil society, media and legislature.

Beijing’s top diplomat in Hong Kong told journalists in a letter that the fire exposed “weak links” in building maintenance and fire safety regulation, adding that investigation and reform were underway.

But the letter also urged media to “continue to report objectively, rationally, and fairly with professionalism”.

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