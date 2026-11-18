Nov. 18 (UPI) — Democrats on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to nominate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to be the next speaker of the House, a role that is expected to face a vote from the full chamber once the new Congress is in place in January.

House Democrats voted 251-11 in support of his nominated during a closed-door meeting to elect leadership. CBS News reported that the full House was expected to elect Jeffries to the House speaker role, which would make him the first Black representative to hold the position.

During the meeting, Democrats also voted to make Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts the House Democratic leader, making her the first woman to hold the post of House majority leader.

The Washington Post reported the full House was scheduled to vote on the speakership Jan. 3. Democrats took control of the chamber — as well as the Senate — during the November general election.

Jeffries, who is the current House Democratic leader, was largely expected to receive the nomination to be speaker despite some pushback from the public, many of whom have sought fresh leadership with the party’s new hold on Congress.

The Post said, however, that those seeking change in the House didn’t have a good alternative for Jeffries in the House.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York, is facing a stiffer challenge, with Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., putting his name up for consideration to be the new majority leader in the upper chamber.

The Senate is expected to hold its leadership vote Dec. 1.

Republicans voted last week for Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio to serve as House Republican leader in the new Congress after current Speaker Mike Johnson said he wouldn’t seek re-election to a leadership post. Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota will serve as Republican whip.