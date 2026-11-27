Nov. 27 (UPI) — The international nuclear watchdog said it is seeking its ninth localized cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine to restore external power to the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The plant, which has been occupied by Russian forces since early in the war, has been repeatedly damaged by fighting. On Wednesday, it suffered its 28th complete loss of external power due to the conflict, forcing it to rely on emergency diesel generators for essential nuclear safety and security functions.

The United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency announced in a statement Thursday that it was negotiating a cease-fire with both sides so as to conduct repairs.

“Once again we are faced with a loss of offsite power at the ZNPP. Its continued reliance on a single power line, together with the plant’s location on the front line of an active warzone, results in an extremely precarious offsite power connection,” IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement.

“I call on both sides to work constructively with the IAEA to cease military activity against electrical infrastructure, facilitate repair of the Ferosplavna-1 line and re-establish an offsite power connection to the ZNPP.”

According to the IAEA, unspecified military activity reportedly caused the plant, the largest in Europe, to lose power at 5:28 local time Wednesday, prompting four emergency diesel generators to provide power, two of which have since been shut down to conserve fuel. On-site heating has also been suspended.

The IAEA estimates that the facility has sufficient diesel to sustain its current operations for more than 10 days, though the IAEA said it is attempting to gather additional information about the plant’s fuel situation.

Ukraine has blamed Russia for the power outage. Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear power operator and electricity producer Energoatom said the external power line was disconnected as a result of “shelling by Russian forces.”

“Repeated damage to energy infrastructure near ZNPP caused by Russian shelling increases the risk of a nuclear accident,” Energoatom said in a statement following the incident.

“The only guarantee of restoring nuclear and radiation safety is the return of the plant to the full control of Ukraine and its sole legitimate operator.”

If an agreement is reached, the IAEA would broker its ninth localized cease-fire near the plant, with the most recent cease-fire occurring in mid-October to allow for the repair of damaged backup transformers.