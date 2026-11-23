Nov. 23 (UPI) — Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new documentary The Trust.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the film Monday featuring Luther actor Idris Elba and British monarch King Charles.

The Trust follows Elba, 54, and Charles, 78, as they celebrate the 50th anniversary of The King’s Trust, the youth charity originally founded as The Prince’s Trust by Charles, then Prince of Wales, in 1974.

In the trailer, Elba reflects on how receiving a grant from the Prince’s Trust at age 16 helped change the trajectory of his life. The actor was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2016 and knighted by Charles this year.

Elba and Charles are seen meeting with and hearing the stories of young people involved with the King’s Trust today.

The Trust premieres Dec. 26 on Netflix.