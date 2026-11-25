As the world grapples with brutal wars, economic woe, pandemics and AI strife, the organization created to address humankind’s biggest challenges is paralyzed by division and faces the prospect of a leaderless next chapter.

There is a real chance for the first time in the United Nations’ history that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will finish his term on New Year’s Eve with no successor in place, experts warn.

“It is a credible contingency, although a late agreement remains possible and UN officials are preparing contingency plans,” said Thibault Camelli, a former diplomat at the UN and now a researcher at New York University’s Center on International Cooperation.

Since July, the UN Security Council, charged with picking Guterres’ replacement, has held nine rounds of its opaque selection process known as straw polling.

Rebeca Grynspan, former vice president of Costa Rica and former head of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), has come first in eight of them.

But her elevation is far from assured.

Grynspan, along with all the other candidates, has attracted negative signals from permanent members of the Council which would have the power to veto her appointment.

“Divisions between the Security Council’s permanent members — in particular China, Russia, and the US — are responsible for the murky state of the secretary-general race,” said Daniel Forti of the International Crisis Group.

‘Political heat’

The major world powers are unable to compromise on much of the UN’s work to resolve conflicts in Sudan, Gaza and Ukraine, and the appointment of the organization’s hunt for a leader is no different, he added.

The United States under President Donald Trump has pushed “America first” policies that strike at the heart of the UN’s multilateral founding ideals.

“We have to reform, and we have to clean house. We have to make this place work better,” Washington’s ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said previously, making him far more vocal than his fellow permanent Security Council envoys.

“It can’t be so bloated and bureaucratic.”

There are fears among some in the UN system that Grynspan “is too much of an insider to make change,” according to Esther Brimmer, a former US Assistant Secretary of State in the Obama administration.

Camelli, the researcher, said that it is widely believed Washington is opposed to Grynspan — as is Moscow.

Late entrant to the race Emirati Lana Nusseibeh, widely seen as Washington’s likely favorite, has struggled to build momentum. Others could still join the race.

The lack of consensus, combined with “the enormous political and financial pressures facing the organization make the job of Secretary-General a far less attractive post than in years past,” said Forti.

Pointing to swinging budget cuts and the organization’s sidelining by the US, the head of one UN agency said “morale has been pretty low for a while now.”

“People are hoping that the new secretary-general is going to be someone that brings renewal and some fresh thinking, but I think that is only to be expected after 10 years,” two full terms as leader, they added.

One thing many countries have agreed on is the need for the UN to have its first woman leader in its 81 year history.

The powerful permanent members of the security council “have begun actively discussing the selection process among themselves, a sign they are beginning to feel the political heat,” added Forti.