Nov. 18 (UPI) — A federal judge ordered Wednesday that construction on President Donald Trump’s planned triumphal arch be blocked for at least two more weeks as she considers legal arguments.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said in her order that there is “good cause” to extend her earlier restraining order of two weeks. She issued that order Nov. 5, shortly after a federal planning panel full of Trump appointees approved the plans.

The new order extends the restraining order for 14 days, through Dec. 3, “or until the court renders a decision on the pending motions for a preliminary injunction, whichever is earlier.”

Three veterans, a historical preservationist and the governments of Washington, D.C., and Virginia have filed lawsuits to stop construction of the gilded, 250-foot-tall arch near Arlington National Cemetery.

Last week, nine members of the Kennedy family joined the lawsuit as well, saying the structure would “fundamentally alter the experience of visiting” the family’s memorial and graves at Arlington and destroy its “solemn and sacred” atmosphere.

The planned arch would be more than twice the size of the Lincoln Memorial. A National Park Service review of the plan in August said that it would negatively impact dozens of historical sites, including the memorial, the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol.

Veteran groups have also criticized the structure’s planned observation deck, which would give visitors a view of private funerals at Arlington.

Protestors have regularly gathered at Memorial Circle, the planned site of the arch, and a recent poll showed 22% of Americans support the project while 57% oppose it, The Washington Post reported.

However, Trump told reporters Monday the arch plan is popular with “the real people, not, you know, the paid protestors.”

“I think it’s very important,” he said.

Trump has compared his planned arch to Paris’ Arc de Triomphe, which is 164 feet tall. The president has also said the arch will be a “top-grade military complex,” with sniper facilities on the roof and drone and ammunition storage space.