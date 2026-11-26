Nov. 25 (UPI) — A federal judge on Wednesday declined to extend a ban on the airing of taxpayer-funded pro-President Donald Trump ads, ruling against the Democratic National Committee, which argued the campaign could still harm the party despite the conclusion of the midterm elections.

U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan in Washington, D.C., said in her ruling that she was not persuaded by the DNC’s argument that the party would suffer irreparable harm in December runoff elections and in the 2028 presidential election cycle if the ban wasn’t extended as litigation in the case continued.

“At this juncture and on this record, the court is unpersuaded,” the Biden-appointed judge said.

The DNC filed its lawsuit against the Trump administration in early October over the White House’s use of $20 million redirected from Customs and Border Protection to air pro-Trump advertisements ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

The advertisements were first temporarily blocked by a federal judge in New York in a separate legal challenge brought by Common Cause and other plaintiffs. AliKhan granted the DNC’s motion for a temporary restraining order Oct. 28, with a 14-day extension granted the day of the midterms. Two days later, the DNC filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to maintain the restrictions while the lawsuit proceeded.

The DNC argued that if the Trump administration resumed the television campaign, it would irreparably harm the Democratic Party in two December congressional runoff elections in Louisiana, in additional elections scheduled for next year and during the 2028 presidential election cycle.

In her ruling, she said the DNC had failed to demonstrate that it would suffer actual injury in the most immediate of the elections, the December runoffs.

“Now that the November 2026 midterm elections have passed — resulting in what the DNC has described as a ‘historic midterm cycle in which Democrats flipped the U.S. House, took back the U.S. Senate, elected governors, secured trifectas in state legislatures and delivered victories up and down the ballot’ — the DNC offers no reason that the challenged ads will specifically harm its prospects in the Louisiana runoffs,” she said.

Concerning the other elections, she said they were “even further afield.”

“The mere existence of elections in a vacuum, untethered to any imminent harm, is not enough to warrant the ‘extraordinary’ remedy of a preliminary injunction,” she continued.

Last month, in granting the temporary restraining order, AliKhan found that the DNC had established a substantial likelihood of success on the merits of its claim that the administration had unlawfully used taxpayer funds for the advertising campaign.

The lawsuit remains pending.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Jennifer Rochon in New York also declined to issue a preliminary inunction following the midterm elections in the case brought by Common Cause, saying the cited harm is “too speculative and non-imminent to warrant” preliminary injunctive relief.