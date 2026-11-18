MIAMI, Nov. 18 (UPI) — CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson lead my Top-50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 11.
Ja’Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Nico Collins are among my other Top-5 options at the position. Malik Nabers, George Pickens, Garrett Wilson, Tee Higgins and Chris Olave are among the other Top-10 plays in my rankings, which are listed below.
Players from the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, who are on bye in Week 11, were removed from my rankings.
Continue to monitor news at the position before throwing the injured wide receivers into starting lineups. My Week 11 waiver wire/free agent targets can be found here.
Week 11 wide receiver rankings
1. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. TEN
2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at SF
3. Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals at WAS
4. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. TB
5. Nico Collins, Houston Texans vs. IND
6. Malik Nabers, New York Giants vs. JAX
7. George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys vs. TEN
8. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at LAC
9. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals at WAS
10. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints at CHI
11. Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars at NYG
12. Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears vs. NO
13. D.J. Moore, Buffalo Bills vs. MIA
14. Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans at DAL
15. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs vs. ARI
16. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers vs. BAL
17. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens at CAR
18. DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers at PHI
19. Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints at CHI
20. Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders vs. CIN
21. Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles vs. PIT
22. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions vs. TB
23. Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DET
24. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears vs. NO
25. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. MIN
26. Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos vs. LV
27. Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers vs. BAL
28. Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys vs. TEN
29. Tank Dell, Houston Texans vs. IND
30. Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins at BUF
31. Xavier Hutchinson, Houston Texans vs. IND
32. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills vs. MIA
33. Josh Downs, Kansas City Chiefs vs. ARI
34. Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders vs. CIN
35. Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars at NYG
36. Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers at PHI
37. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. LV
38. Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets at LAC
39. Keenan Allen, San Francisco 49ers vs. MIN
40. Malachi Fields, New York Giants vs. JAX
41. Treylon Burks, Washington Commanders vs. CIN
42. Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans at DAL
43. Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints at CHI
44. Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos vs. LV
45. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DET
46. Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders at DEN
47. Ja’Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens at CAR
48. Laquon Treadwell, Indianapolis Colts at HOU
49. Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins at BUF
50. Tre Harris, Los Angeles Chargers vs. NYJ
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