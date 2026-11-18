MIAMI, Nov. 18 (UPI) — CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson lead my Top-50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 11.

Ja’Marr Chase, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Nico Collins are among my other Top-5 options at the position. Malik Nabers, George Pickens, Garrett Wilson, Tee Higgins and Chris Olave are among the other Top-10 plays in my rankings, which are listed below.

Players from the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, who are on bye in Week 11, were removed from my rankings.

Continue to monitor news at the position before throwing the injured wide receivers into starting lineups. My Week 11 waiver wire/free agent targets can be found here.

Week 11 wide receiver rankings

1. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. TEN

2. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at SF

3. Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals at WAS

4. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. TB

5. Nico Collins, Houston Texans vs. IND

6. Malik Nabers, New York Giants vs. JAX

7. George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys vs. TEN

8. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at LAC

9. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals at WAS

10. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints at CHI

11. Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars at NYG

12. Luther Burden III, Chicago Bears vs. NO

13. D.J. Moore, Buffalo Bills vs. MIA

14. Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans at DAL

15. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs vs. ARI

16. Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers vs. BAL

17. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens at CAR

18. DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers at PHI

19. Jordyn Tyson, New Orleans Saints at CHI

20. Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders vs. CIN

21. Makai Lemon, Philadelphia Eagles vs. PIT

22. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions vs. TB

23. Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DET

24. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears vs. NO

25. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. MIN

26. Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos vs. LV

27. Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers vs. BAL

28. Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys vs. TEN

29. Tank Dell, Houston Texans vs. IND

30. Caleb Douglas, Miami Dolphins at BUF

31. Xavier Hutchinson, Houston Texans vs. IND

32. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills vs. MIA

33. Josh Downs, Kansas City Chiefs vs. ARI

34. Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders vs. CIN

35. Jakobi Meyers, Jacksonville Jaguars at NYG

36. Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers at PHI

37. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. LV

38. Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets at LAC

39. Keenan Allen, San Francisco 49ers vs. MIN

40. Malachi Fields, New York Giants vs. JAX

41. Treylon Burks, Washington Commanders vs. CIN

42. Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans at DAL

43. Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints at CHI

44. Pat Bryant, Denver Broncos vs. LV

45. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DET

46. Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders at DEN

47. Ja’Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens at CAR

48. Laquon Treadwell, Indianapolis Colts at HOU

49. Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins at BUF

50. Tre Harris, Los Angeles Chargers vs. NYJ