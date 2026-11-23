Nov. 23 (UPI) — The LEGO Group announced Monday that it will build a new factory, its most technologically advanced yet, in Estarreja, Portugal. It’s expected to open in 2030.

The 115,000-square-meter factory “will support end-to-end LEGO production, including moulding, processing and packing,” the company said.

“Expanding our global manufacturing network means that we will continue to be well-positioned and grow to bring LEGO play to many more children, families and fans for generations to come,” said LEGO CEO Niels B. Christiansen in a statement. “We are excited that our new site in Portugal will become part of that network.”

The company said the new facility will expand manufacturing capacity and help support growing demand for LEGO throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

LEGO said it will invest more than $1 billion in the factory,which will employ more than 1,000 people and offer skilled manufacturing jobs.

The facility is the Danish-owned company’s eighth factory worldwide and its fourth in Europe. There are also plants in Denmark, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

“Portugal stood out to us given its proximity to markets, access to transport links, commitment to sustainability and skilled local workforce,”said Carsten Rasmussen, LEGO’s chief operations officer. “We look forward to building on the talent and expertise available in the region while developing the capabilities needed to support the site’s long-term success.”

Rasmussen said the facility will be LEGO’s most automated and advanced site yet and will use “innovative technologies to enhance productivity, sustainability and operational resilience.”

“Connected systems and platforms will work seamlessly together to support a highly responsive, future-ready operation,” he said.

LEGO said it expects construction to start in the first half of 2027 and production at the site to start in 2030.

The company also said the new factory will be designed to minimize its environmental impact and that it “aims to source 100% renewable energy for its annual needs, with approximately 80% of this estimated to be met through on-site infrastructure, such as solar panels and battery energy storage.”